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Rockdale County deputies search for man accused in financial fraud scheme

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
FOX 5 Atlanta
Rockdale County
Published September 8, 2026 4:24 PM EDT
Published September 8, 2026 4:24 PM EDT
article

Rockdale County authorities are searching for 53-year-old Ricardo Lewis, who is wanted in connection with a financial fraud scheme involving losses exceeding six figures. (Credit: Rockdale County Sheriff's Office)

The Brief

    • The Rockdale County Sheriff's Office is searching for Ricardo Lewis in connection with a major financial fraud investigation.
    • Investigators said Lewis is tied to allegations involving multiple victims who lost more than six figures.
    • Lewis is affiliated with Two Jimmy's Constructions and has recently been seen in Rockdale County.

ROCKDALE COUNTY, Ga. - The Rockdale County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in searching for a man wanted in connection with a financial fraud scheme. 

What we know:

Authorities said Ricardo Lewis, 53, is accused in allegations involving multiple victims who lost six figures in a fraud case. 

The Rockdale County Sheriff's Office said he is affiliated with Two Jimmy's Constructions.

Deputies added that he was spotted in and around Rockdale County.

What we don't know:

Officials have not listed the specific criminal charges Lewis faces. 

Authorities have not detailed the exact nature financial agreements made with the victims.

What you can do:

Anyone with information regarding Lewis' current whereabouts is asked to immediately contact the Rockdale County Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigations Division at 770-278-8166. 

The Source: The information in this story comes from the Rockdale County Sheriff's Office.

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