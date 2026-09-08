Rockdale County deputies search for man accused in financial fraud scheme
ROCKDALE COUNTY, Ga. - The Rockdale County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in searching for a man wanted in connection with a financial fraud scheme.
What we know:
Authorities said Ricardo Lewis, 53, is accused in allegations involving multiple victims who lost six figures in a fraud case.
The Rockdale County Sheriff's Office said he is affiliated with Two Jimmy's Constructions.
Deputies added that he was spotted in and around Rockdale County.
What we don't know:
Officials have not listed the specific criminal charges Lewis faces.
Authorities have not detailed the exact nature financial agreements made with the victims.
What you can do:
Anyone with information regarding Lewis' current whereabouts is asked to immediately contact the Rockdale County Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigations Division at 770-278-8166.
The Source: The information in this story comes from the Rockdale County Sheriff's Office.