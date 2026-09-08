Rockdale County deputies search for man accused in financial fraud scheme

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The Brief The Rockdale County Sheriff's Office is searching for Ricardo Lewis in connection with a major financial fraud investigation. Investigators said Lewis is tied to allegations involving multiple victims who lost more than six figures. Lewis is affiliated with Two Jimmy's Constructions and has recently been seen in Rockdale County.



The Rockdale County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in searching for a man wanted in connection with a financial fraud scheme.

What we know:

Authorities said Ricardo Lewis, 53, is accused in allegations involving multiple victims who lost six figures in a fraud case.

The Rockdale County Sheriff's Office said he is affiliated with Two Jimmy's Constructions.

Deputies added that he was spotted in and around Rockdale County.

What we don't know:

Officials have not listed the specific criminal charges Lewis faces.

Authorities have not detailed the exact nature financial agreements made with the victims.

What you can do:

Anyone with information regarding Lewis' current whereabouts is asked to immediately contact the Rockdale County Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigations Division at 770-278-8166.