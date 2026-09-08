Atlanta accepts Fulton County $68M offer for city detention center

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The Brief Atlanta has accepted Fulton County's $68 million offer to buy the Atlanta City Detention Center, officials announced Tuesday. Fulton County taxpayers are expected to save over $600 million by using existing detention space instead of building new facilities. City leaders are introducing shell legislation Tuesday, with top officials meeting immediately with county leaders to finalize the closing terms.



Mayor Andre Dickens announced Tuesday that the City of Atlanta has accepted a $68 million offer from Fulton County to purchase the Atlanta City Detention Center.

What we know:

Fulton County taxpayers are projected to save more than $600 million in net present value savings by acquiring the property.

The transaction allows the county to utilize current detention capacity rather than incurring higher future capital costs.

The structure of the purchase agreement protects current city employees and keeps existing diversion center operations intact.

Because the county's existing lease expires in November, the Dickens administration is introducing shell legislation at Tuesday's City Council meeting to start the legislative process.

What they're saying:

Mayor Andre Dickens praised the collaborative agreement between local governments.

"The proposed agreement for Fulton County to acquire the Atlanta City Detention Center is a win for residents across Fulton County, including Atlanta. Pending approval by the Atlanta City Council and Fulton County Board of Commissioners, the agreement would promote the safe, humane and appropriate treatment of detainees while making responsible use of existing public resources. This is an example of what can be accomplished when local governments work together toward solutions that are fiscally responsible, operationally sound and centered on people," Dickens said.

What's next:

City officials, including the chief operating officer, chief financial officer and city attorney, are set to meet immediately with Fulton County leadership to finalize closing agreements.

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet confirmed the exact date when the property sale will officially close.

Final details remain subject to pending approval by both the Atlanta City Council and the Fulton County Board of Commissioners.