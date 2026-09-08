Gwinnett targets blighted commercial properties with tax penalty

The Brief Gwinnett County commissioners approved a blight tax ordinance in Lawrenceville to force property owners to clean up unsafe sites. Negligent property owners face a 700% increase in their general fund millage rate until they redevelop or remediate their land. Landlords who complete approved cleanup plans will receive a 50% millage rate discount for three years.



Gwinnett County officials approved a blight tax ordinance Sept. 1 to penalize owners of neglected properties and encourage community redevelopment in Lawrenceville.

What we know:

Gwinnett County commissioners passed an ordinance targeting unsafe, abandoned and blighted properties that endanger public safety.

Under the legislation, properties designated as blighted will see their general fund millage rate surge by seven times until the owner remediates or redevelops the location.

Once a property owner cleans up the site, their general fund millage rate drops by 50% for three years.

The tax penalty and subsequent discount do not apply if an owner gets approval for a remediation plan and remains in compliance.

District 1 Commissioner Kirkland Carden, who championed the law, said residents deserve clean neighborhoods and the ordinance holds negligent owners accountable.

The Department of Planning and Development flags a site as blighted if an inspection reveals two or more safety hazards.

These indicators include uninhabitable structures, poor ventilation or sanitation, inadequate safe access, severe environmental contamination, repeated illegal activity, or unresolved code violations.

Matt Dickison, Director of Planning and Development, explained that inspectors will target sites with repeated violations to revitalize aging commercial corridors.

What we don't know:

County officials have not specified how long property owners will have to submit a redevelopment plan once flagged for code violations.

Officials have also not revealed how many commercial properties currently meet the criteria for the tax penalty.

What's next:

Property owners who receive a blight designation can appeal the decision to the Board of Construction Adjustments and Appeals.

County officials noted that the tax incentive program does not apply to occupied residential homes.