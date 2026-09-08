Tennessee murder suspect hospitalized after Georgia chase ends in crash

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The Brief A brief chase along I-75 in Monroe County, Georgia, early Tuesday morning ended in a crash after deputies performed a PIT maneuver, according to the sheriff's office. The driver, 38-year-old Deundre Bridges of Nashville, was driving a stolen vehicle and is wanted for murder by Nashville Metro Police. Bridges was injured in the crash and was taken to a Macon-area hospital for treatment.



A Nashville murder suspect is in the hospital after leading Monroe County deputies on a chase in a stolen vehicle early Tuesday morning, according to the sheriff's office.

What we know:

At around 1:01 a.m., the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office said its deputies tried to pull over a vehicle traveling southbound on I-75 near mile marker 181. The driver refused to stop, leading to a brief chase.

Authorities said deputies performed a PIT maneuver to stop the fleeing vehicle, causing it to leave the road and crash.

The driver was identified as 38-year-old Deundre Bridges of Nashville, Tennessee.

Following the crash, deputies discovered the vehicle Bridges was driving was stolen and that he is actively wanted for murder out of Nashville, Tennessee, the sheriff's office added.

Bridges was taken to a Macon-area hospital, where he is currently receiving treatment for his injuries.

The backstory:

Metropolitan Nashville police said Bridges and three other men were recently indicted on first-degree murder charges in the Dec. 14, 2025, shooting death of 34-year-old Gavin Thompson at a Zermatt Avenue apartment complex.

Investigators said Babajide Grillo Jr., 29, lured Thompson out of his car while two other men, Glenwan Hobson Jr., 30, and Anthony Ramsey, 28, waited in a parked black Chevrolet Impala.

The two men ran after Thompson and shot him during a struggle. Police confirmed the black Chevrolet Impala used in the attack belonged to Bridges.

What we don't know:

Officials have not provided an update on Bridges' medical condition or announced pending local charges related to the chase and stolen vehicle.