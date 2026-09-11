Falcons QB Tua Tagovailoa ruled out for season opener with oblique injury

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The Brief Tua Tagovailoa will not start on Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers due to an oblique injury. Tagovailoa left practice early Thursday after showing obvious discomfort and grabbing his right side following a pass attempt. The injury delays Tagovailoa's official regular-season debut under center for Atlanta.



Atlanta Falcons quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has been ruled out of Sunday's season opener against the Pittsburgh Steelers after suffering an oblique injury during practice.

According to FOX 5 Sports Anchor Justin Felder, Tagovailoa's injury occurred during a portion of Thursday's practice that was open to the media.

After throwing a pass, Tagovailoa bent over in obvious discomfort and grabbed his right side. He dropped to the ground for a few seconds before getting back up to try and shake off the pain.

While initially listed as a limited participant in practice following the incident, team officials confirmed shortly before Friday's press conference that the quarterback has been officially ruled out for Week 1.

The game against Pittsburgh was set to mark Tagovailoa's first official game in a Falcons uniform.

Atlanta Head Coach Kevin Stefanski addressed the media during a press conference following the announcement to outline the team's quarterback plans moving forward.