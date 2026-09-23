Jackson drops Jones lawsuits; groups seek Guard recall

The Brief Republican gubernatorial nominee Rick Jackson has dropped two lawsuits filed against his former primary rival, Lt. Gov. Burt Jones. A libel lawsuit filed by Jones’ family business against Jackson remains pending. A coalition of churches, advocacy groups and state lawmakers is urging Gov. Brian Kemp to bring Georgia National Guard members home from Washington.



Two disputes from Georgia’s Republican race for governor have ended in court, while a separate debate over the state’s National Guard deployment is drawing the candidates into the conversation.

Jackson drops lawsuits against Jones

What we know:

Jackson has dropped a lawsuit challenging Jones’ use of a leadership committee, which can accept contributions beyond the limits that apply to a traditional campaign committee, according to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Earlier this month, Jackson also dropped a defamation lawsuit accusing Jones of knowingly making false statements about him during their campaign for the Republican nomination. Jackson defeated Jones in a June runoff.

The legal dispute is not entirely over. A libel lawsuit filed by Jones’ family business against Jackson is still pending. Jackson faces Democrat Keisha Lance Bottoms in the November governor’s election.

Groups call for Georgia Guard members to return

What they're saying:

A coalition of churches, advocacy groups and Democratic state lawmakers has asked Kemp to end Georgia’s National Guard deployment in Washington, D.C., according to Free DC. The group also wants answers about the mission’s duration and whether the deployment could affect the Guard’s ability to respond to emergencies in Georgia.

What we know:

More than 500 Georgia Guard members remain in Washington, the largest contingent from any state. Kemp first announced Georgia’s participation in September 2025, saying the troops would support a public safety mission in the capital. His office said at the time that the deployment would not compromise the Guard’s ability to respond to needs at home.

The coalition also sent letters to Jackson and Bottoms. Both candidates have previously said they would review the deployment before deciding whether to continue it if elected.