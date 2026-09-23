Morehouse celebrates media center; 2 Atlanta HBCUs win grants

The Brief Morehouse College is celebrating a multimedia center supported by Michael Jordan and Jordan Brand. The center gives students hands-on experience in storytelling, broadcasting, podcasting and filmmaking. Clark Atlanta University and Spelman College received Home Depot grants for campus projects.



Morehouse College celebrated a new multimedia center Wednesday, giving students a place to build skills for careers in journalism and other creative fields.

What we know:

A gift from NBA legend Michael Jordan and Jordan Brand helped make the center possible. Students can gain hands-on experience in digital storytelling, sports broadcasting, podcasting and filmmaking.

Morehouse says the center is intended to support the next generation of storytellers and media professionals.

Home Depot grants for Clark Atlanta and Spelman

What we know:

Two other Atlanta historically Black colleges and universities, Clark Atlanta University and Spelman College, received campus improvement grants through Home Depot’s Retool Your School program.

Clark Atlanta plans to create a student collaboration and innovation hub, while Spelman plans to renovate transitional spaces for students.

Home Depot lists both schools among the 10 recipients of its 2026 Campus Improvement Grants. According to the broadcast report, those grants are worth $200,000 each. The program also awards 14 smaller grants worth $75,000 each.