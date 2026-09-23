Hawks trade Hield, Nembhard to Hornets for Dorian Finney-Smith

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The Brief The Atlanta Hawks traded guards Buddy Hield and Ryan Nembhard, alongside cash, to the Charlotte Hornets for Dorian Finney-Smith. Charlotte previously acquired Finney-Smith from Houston, where the forward logged limited action last season. Hield played 51 games for Golden State and Atlanta last season, while Nembhard appeared in 60 games for Dallas.



The Atlanta Hawks acquired forward Dorian Finney-Smith from the Charlotte Hornets on Tuesday night in exchange for guards Buddy Hield, Ryan Nembhard and cash.

What we know:

The front offices finalized the deal Tuesday evening as both franchises officially announced the player swap.

Atlanta sent two backcourt players and cash considerations to Charlotte to acquire the veteran forward.

Charlotte previously acquired Finney-Smith and three second-round draft picks from the Houston Rockets earlier this offseason.

He played sparingly for Houston last season, prompting the Rockets to trade his contract.

Hield suited up for 51 games last season split between the Warriors and Hawks, averaging 7.6 points per game.

Nembhard played in 60 games for the Mavericks last season, posting 6.6 points and 5.3 assists per game.

What we don't know:

Team officials have not yet disclosed the exact amount of cash included in the transaction.

It is also unconfirmed whether Charlotte plans to keep both incoming guards on its active regular-season roster.