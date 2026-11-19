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The Brief Deputies said McClellan struck a patrol vehicle twice, two civilian vehicles and a deputy while trying to leave a Commerce Walmart parking lot. The 35-year-old Tennessee woman faces multiple charges; no injuries were reported. Two sheriff’s office releases give conflicting accounts of when and where she was taken into custody.



A woman from Tennessee faces multiple charges after Banks County deputies said she rammed a patrol vehicle twice, hit two civilian vehicles and struck a deputy while trying to leave a Walmart parking lot in Commerce.

What we know:

No deputies or members of the public were injured, the sheriff’s office said. The driver was identified as Bethany McClellan, 35, of Johnson City, Tennessee. She faces two counts of aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, aggravated assault, obstruction, fleeing, reckless driving and leaving the scene of a crash.

The sheriff’s office said deputies received a be-on-the-lookout notice Nov. 17 for a fugitive wanted in Tennessee. They found the vehicle in the Walmart parking lot and approached the female driver after receiving information that the wanted man might be inside. Investigators later determined the man was not with her.

As deputies approached, the driver put the vehicle in reverse and hit a patrol vehicle. She then drove forward, striking two civilian vehicles, before reversing and hitting the patrol vehicle a second time, according to the sheriff’s office. As she left the lot, she struck a deputy head-on. The sheriff’s office said the deputy was not injured.

A follow-up release dated Nov. 18 said deputies continued searching for her after the incident and found her the next day with help from federal, state and local law enforcement agencies in another jurisdiction.

The Georgia State Patrol was brought in to investigate the vehicle crashes.