Man wanted in violent Midtown Atlanta crosswalk robbery attempt

Image 1 of 7 ▼ Atlanta police are asking for the public's help identifying a man seen on video shadowing a woman from the Midtown MARTA station before punching and robbing her near 10th Street and West Peachtree Street NW on Saturday, October 3, 2026. (Atlanta Police Department)

The Brief Atlanta police are searching for a man who robbed and assaulted a woman on West Peachtree Street on Saturday afternoon. Investigators said the suspect stalked the victim from a Midtown MARTA station before claiming he had a gun and punching her. Tipsters can anonymously report information to Crime Stoppers Atlanta for a cash reward of up to $5,000.



Atlanta police officers are asking for help identifying a man who followed a woman from a MARTA station on Saturday before punching her and stealing her belongings.

Midtown Atlanta street robbery

What we know:

Officers responded around 1:54 p.m. Saturday to 10 Peachtree Street NE after receiving reports of a violent attack. They found a woman who was injured during a physical assault and robbery.

Paramedics transported the victim to a hospital for medical evaluation. Preliminary investigation indicates a man followed her from the Midtown MARTA station to 10th and West Peachtree St. NW.

The man confronted her, claimed he had a gun, and demanded her purse and iPhone. When he attempted to grab her purse, a physical struggle broke out.

During the struggle, the man punched the woman with a closed fist. He took her phone and driver's license before he ran northbound on West Peachtree St.

Chilling Midtown mugging video

Timeline:

Video released by the Atlanta Police Department on Sunday shows a woman in a pink top and black pants seen walking up to the crosswalk at 10th Street and W. Peachtree Street.

The woman was being followed by a man wearing a black baseball cap with a rim turned around holding a phone up to his ear. He appeared to shadow her as she shifted her position around the crosswalk, clearly signaling she was not comfortable with where the man was standing.

The man was wearing a light-blue patterned (paisley/bandana style) hoodie featuring contrasting white accents, including a white hood, a white front kangaroo pocket, white sleeve panels, and a white bottom hem with black or dark-colored relaxed-fit pants, and grey sneakers with white soles.

The two exit the frame for a brief moment but come back as the crosswalk lights changed. Both make their way into the intersection as more people are seen nearby.

As they reach the crosswalk area near the traffic bollards, the woman makes a right turn into the bike lane. That’s when the man in the blue hoodie suddenly grabs and tackles the woman to the ground, struggling with her on the pavement.

The two scuffle for about 16 seconds before the man took off.

After another thirty seconds, a person in dark red or burgundy rushed to the woman’s side and helped her up, even picking up her phone.

There was no audio released with the video.

Atlanta police suspect description

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released the name of the victim or provided an update on her medical condition. Officials have also not confirmed whether the suspect was actually armed with a firearm during the attack.

West Peachtree assault evidence

What they're saying:

Police released surveillance video and photos of the attack, warning the public that the video shows graphic footage of a violent crime.

Officers described the suspect as a man in his early 30s who is about 6 feet tall with a medium build and a beard. He was wearing a blue and white hooded sweater, black pants, and grey shoes.

Crime Stoppers Atlanta tips

What you can do:

Anyone with information can submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers Atlanta by calling 404-577-TIPS (8477), going online to www.StopCrimeAtl.org, or texting CSGA. Tipsters do not have to give their name and may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.