Wanted man steals Atlanta police car, crashes into tanker

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The Brief Atlanta police say a wanted, armed suspect stole a patrol vehicle on Thomasville Drive SE on Monday. The suspect drove into Clayton County and crashed into a tanker truck before being arrested. No officers or citizens were injured, while the suspect was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.



A wanted man stole an Atlanta Police patrol car Monday afternoon before crashing into a tanker truck in Clayton County, according to law enforcement officials.

Atlanta police investigation

What we know:

Atlanta police officers responded to a disturbance call in the 2000 block of Thomasville Drive SE around 5:17 p.m. Monday regarding a wanted person reportedly armed with a gun.

During the investigation, 30-year-old Phelan Thorpe stole a marked Atlanta Police patrol vehicle parked outside the location, according to police.

Thorpe drove the stolen vehicle into neighboring Clayton County, where he crashed into a tanker truck, according to officials. Officers took him into custody without further incident following the crash.

Thorpe suffered minor, non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to a hospital, where he was alert, conscious and breathing. Police reported no injuries to officers or bystanders.

Clayton County crash

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet confirmed what initial charges Thorpe faced as a wanted person or what additional charges he will face regarding the stolen patrol car and crash.

Investigators have not released details on how Thorpe managed to enter and steal the marked vehicle while officers were investigating.