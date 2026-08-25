Man, woman wanted in $5K cigarette theft, employee assault in Atlanta

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The Brief Atlanta police are asking for help identifying two people wanted in connection with an armed robbery on Donnelly Avenue. Police say a man assaulted an employee after being asked to leave a business before fleeing with a woman. Investigators say the pair stole $5,000 and cigarettes.



Atlanta police are asking the public for help identifying two people wanted in connection with a violent armed robbery at a business on Donnelly Avenue.

What we know:

Police say the robbery happened Aug. 18 after a man was asked to leave the business. Investigators say the man assaulted an employee before fleeing with a woman.

The two are accused of stealing $5,000 and cigarettes during the robbery.

Police ask for tips

What you can do:

Investigators are working to identify both suspects and are asking anyone who recognizes them or has information about the robbery to contact Crime Stoppers Atlanta.

Tips can be submitted anonymously in the following ways:

• Call the CSGA tip line at 404-577-8477

• Visit www.stopcrimeatl.org

• Use the P3 Tips app