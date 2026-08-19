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Over a pound of methamphetamine seized in Murray County bust

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
FOX 5 Atlanta
Georgia
Published August 19, 2026 8:16 PM EDT
Published August 19, 2026 8:16 PM EDT
article

Authorities seized approximately 19 ounces of methamphetamine during a joint investigation that led to drug trafficking charges for two Murray County residents on Aug. 11, 2026 (Murray County Sheriff's Office).

The Brief

    • Two Murray County residents face drug trafficking charges following a local narcotics investigation. 
    • Authorities seized approximately 19 ounces of methamphetamine, which equals about 1.25 pounds
    • Georgia state probation officers assisted local sheriff's deputies during the drug bust. 

MURRAY COUNTY, Ga. - Deputies arrested two Murray County residents after seizing over a pound of methamphetamine during a joint narcotics' investigation.

Murray County drug trafficking arrest

What we know:

Authorities arrested Brandon Headrick and Cassandra Monique Kinser, 43, following a narcotics' investigation in Murray County, according to law enforcement records. 

Kinser was booked into the Murray County detention center on Aug. 11. 

Deputies seized roughly 19 ounces, or 1.25 pounds, of methamphetamine during the operation, according to the Murray County Sheriff's Office. 

Booking documents show Kinser faces charges including methamphetamine trafficking, possession with intent to distribute, possession of drug-related objects and a parole violation. 

Cassandra Monique Kinser (Murray County Sheriff's Office)

Joint investigation details

What we don't know:

The sheriff's office has not released specific details regarding the exact location where deputies seized the drugs or where the arrests occurred. 

Authorities have also not revealed the specific charges or booking details for Headrick. 

Multi-agency law enforcement response

Local perspective:

The Georgia Department of Community Supervision assisted local deputies throughout the drug investigation, the sheriff's office said. 

The Source: The information in this story was gathered from official press statement statements and booking documents provided by the Murray County Sheriff's Office, including details from Sheriff Jimmy Davenport. 

GeorgiaCrime and Public Safety