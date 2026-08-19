Over a pound of methamphetamine seized in Murray County bust

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The Brief Two Murray County residents face drug trafficking charges following a local narcotics investigation. Authorities seized approximately 19 ounces of methamphetamine, which equals about 1.25 pounds Georgia state probation officers assisted local sheriff's deputies during the drug bust.



Deputies arrested two Murray County residents after seizing over a pound of methamphetamine during a joint narcotics' investigation.

Murray County drug trafficking arrest

What we know:

Authorities arrested Brandon Headrick and Cassandra Monique Kinser, 43, following a narcotics' investigation in Murray County, according to law enforcement records.

Kinser was booked into the Murray County detention center on Aug. 11.

Deputies seized roughly 19 ounces, or 1.25 pounds, of methamphetamine during the operation, according to the Murray County Sheriff's Office.

Booking documents show Kinser faces charges including methamphetamine trafficking, possession with intent to distribute, possession of drug-related objects and a parole violation.

Cassandra Monique Kinser (Murray County Sheriff's Office)

Joint investigation details

What we don't know:

The sheriff's office has not released specific details regarding the exact location where deputies seized the drugs or where the arrests occurred.

Authorities have also not revealed the specific charges or booking details for Headrick.

Multi-agency law enforcement response

Local perspective:

The Georgia Department of Community Supervision assisted local deputies throughout the drug investigation, the sheriff's office said.