Over a pound of methamphetamine seized in Murray County bust
MURRAY COUNTY, Ga. - Deputies arrested two Murray County residents after seizing over a pound of methamphetamine during a joint narcotics' investigation.
Murray County drug trafficking arrest
What we know:
Authorities arrested Brandon Headrick and Cassandra Monique Kinser, 43, following a narcotics' investigation in Murray County, according to law enforcement records.
Kinser was booked into the Murray County detention center on Aug. 11.
Deputies seized roughly 19 ounces, or 1.25 pounds, of methamphetamine during the operation, according to the Murray County Sheriff's Office.
Booking documents show Kinser faces charges including methamphetamine trafficking, possession with intent to distribute, possession of drug-related objects and a parole violation.
Cassandra Monique Kinser (Murray County Sheriff's Office)
Joint investigation details
What we don't know:
The sheriff's office has not released specific details regarding the exact location where deputies seized the drugs or where the arrests occurred.
Authorities have also not revealed the specific charges or booking details for Headrick.
Multi-agency law enforcement response
Local perspective:
The Georgia Department of Community Supervision assisted local deputies throughout the drug investigation, the sheriff's office said.
The Source: The information in this story was gathered from official press statement statements and booking documents provided by the Murray County Sheriff's Office, including details from Sheriff Jimmy Davenport.