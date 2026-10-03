Henry County murder suspect shot by law enforcement in Ashburn, GBI says

The Brief A man wanted in connection with a Friday murder in Henry County was shot by law enforcement in Turner County on Saturday afternoon, the GBI said. Officials said the suspect fled a traffic stop, crashed following a pursuit, and opened fire on approaching officers. Authorities said the suspect is stable, and no deputies were injured during the encounter.



The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) is investigating after law enforcement officers shot a Henry County murder suspect who allegedly opened fire on them following a chase Saturday afternoon in Turner County.

What we know:

It all started at 2:02 p.m., when the Turner County Sheriff's Office received a statewide be-on-the-lookout alert for a man identified as a suspect in a murder that happened on Friday in Henry County, the GBI said. Authorities said the alert included the man's identification, a description of the SUV the man was driving, and a Flock camera notification stating that his SUV was recently located in Turner County.

A Turner County Sheriff's deputy spotted the man's SUV at a Circle K on E. Washington Avenue in Ashburn at 2:15 p.m. The deputy immediately notified additional law enforcement officers that the SUV had been located, authorities said.

Several law enforcement officers approached and ordered the suspect to step out of the SUV, but the driver refused, sped off, and initiated a pursuit, state investigators said.

During the chase, law enforcement executed a PIT maneuver, causing the SUV to crash in the 900 block of South Main Street in Ashburn. As officers began to approach the crashed vehicle, GBI officials said the man pointed a gun out of the window and fired.

Multiple law enforcement officers returned fire, hitting the man several times. The man was taken to a regional hospital, where he is stable, but his condition is unknown. No deputies were injured in the incident, the GBI added.

What we don't know:

Officials have not specified which law enforcement agencies or officers fired their weapons during the encounter.

Authorities have not publicly released the suspect's name or details regarding the murder investigation in Henry County. FOX 5 reached out to the Henry County Police Department to gather more details about its investigation.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the GBI Regional Investigative Office in Perry at (478) 987-4545. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-8477, or online here.