Police search for gunman who allegedly shot at driver after minor crash

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The Brief Atlanta police are searching for a suspect who opened fire on a woman's car following a minor collision on Oakland Drive. Investigators said the suspect shouted slurs and threats at the victim before she attempted to drive away. The suspect fired multiple shots at her fleeing vehicle, striking the car, according to police.



Atlanta police are asking for the public's help to identify a gunman who allegedly shot at a woman's car following a minor crash in southwest Atlanta late last month.

What we know:

The incident happened near the 900 block of Oakland Drive SW around 9:30 p.m. on Sept. 27.

Police said the victim reversed her vehicle into the suspect's car. Both drivers exited their vehicles and discussed the crash, but authorities added the suspect quickly became hostile, shouting slurs and threatening the woman.

The victim got back into her car and attempted to drive away from the situation. As she pulled away, the suspect pulled out a handgun and opened fire in her direction, striking her vehicle, the Atlanta Police Department added.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not reported any physical injuries to the victim.

What you can do:

Anyone with information regarding the suspect is urged to contact Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477, submit a tip online at stopcrimeatl.org, or use the P3 Tips app. Tipsters can remain anonymous and are eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.