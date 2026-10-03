Police search for suspects in southwest Atlanta robbery

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The Brief Atlanta police are searching for suspects caught on camera robbing a convenience store on Fairburn Road SW. Investigators said the suspects smashed a glass display case that contained vapes, electronic cigarettes and candy. The men verbally threatened a store employee before running away from the scene on Sept. 18.



Police are asking for the public's help to identify suspects in a convenience store robbery in southwest Atlanta that happened last month.

What we know:

Investigators said the incident happened around 1:55 a.m. on Sept. 18 at a convenience store located at 510 Fairburn Road SW.

According to police, suspects entered the business and caused significant damage to a glass display case holding vapes and electronic cigarettes before stealing multiple items. Additionally, one of the suspects stole candy.

During the robbery, police say the men verbally threatened a store employee. APD has released surveillance video of the incident in hopes that someone can recognize the suspects.

What we don't know:

Police have not released specific suspect descriptions or specified the exact number of individuals involved.

Authorities have not disclosed the total estimated value of the stolen merchandise or property damage.

What you can do:

Anyone with information regarding the suspects is urged to contact Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477, submit a tip online at stopcrimeatl.org, or use the P3 Tips app. You can also text CSGA to 738477. All tips can remain anonymous, and tipsters are eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.