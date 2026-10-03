Atlanta Dream host Liberty in WNBA playoff semifinal opener

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The Brief The Atlanta Dream face the New York Liberty in Game 1 of the WNBA semifinals on Sunday at State Farm Arena. Atlanta reached its first semifinal since 2018 after sweeping Washington, while New York advanced by knocking off top-seeded Minnesota. The best-of-five series pits Atlanta's high-pressure defense against a playoff-tested Liberty squad led by Breanna Stewart.



The Atlanta Dream are set to tip off their first WNBA semifinal appearance in eight years on Sunday when they host Breanna Stewart and the New York Liberty in Game 1 of a best-of-five series.

What we know:

Atlanta reached the semifinals for the first time since 2018 after sweeping the Washington Mystics in the first round, while New York advanced by knocking off top-seeded Minnesota.

The Liberty reached the semifinals for the third time in four years after sweeping the Minnesota Lynx, making New York the first No. 8 seed to eliminate a No. 1 seed in WNBA history.

The Dream boasts a high-pressure defense anchored by WNBA Defensive Player of the Year Angel Reese. Atlanta led the league with 9.1 steals per game during the regular season and generated 27 points off turnovers in Game 1 against Washington, followed by 23 points in the clincher.

To bolster their postseason push, the Dream added veteran DeWanna Bonner in late August. Bonner has played in 100 playoff games—the most in WNBA history—joining a core that includes Rhyne Howard, Allisha Gray, and Angel Reese.

Atlanta won the final two regular-season meetings against New York to secure the No. 4 seed, though Stewart rested during the second matchup.

Due to anticipated crowd size, the Dream will host Games 1 and 2 at State Farm Arena, which seats over 17,000 fans, compared to their primary home at Gateway Center Arena, which holds around 3,500.

What they're saying:

Team leadership is calling on local fans to bring high energy to State Farm Arena for Sunday's opener.

"We need that Atlanta crowd loud and proud," said Atlanta Dream President and CEO Morgan Shaw Parker. "[We're] really making sure that we're connecting with our fans one-on-one. Thinking also about 2027 and making sure that we're ready for that, but really focusing day-by-day on what do we need to be able to do to get to the next round."

What we don't know:

It's unclear where the Dream would host home games if they advance to the WNBA Finals, due to venue conflicts at State Farm Arena involving a concert during Game 3 and the Atlanta Hawks' home opener during Game 4.