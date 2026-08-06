Athens gang unit seizes 6 machine guns, 11 pounds of marijuana in raid

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The Brief A joint investigation by the Athens-Clarke County Police Gang Unit and Drug Task Force seized 15 firearms, six of which were converted into machine guns, along with 11 pounds of marijuana and over $5,000 in cash. Siderious Heard, 25, Joshua Campbell, 23, and Fredrick Heard, 24, were arrested on charges including marijuana trafficking, possession of a machine gun, and firearm possession by convicted felons. Investigators initially pulled over 25-year-old Siderious Heard, finding a quarter-pound of marijuana and a Glock, which led detectives directly to execute a search warrant at a home on Sidney Lanier Avenue.



Three men were arrested after an investigation led to a drug bust and seizure of multiple firearms, according to the Athens-Clarke County Police Department.

What we know:

On Wednesday, the Athens-Clarke County Police Gang Unit conducted a traffic stop which led to the arrest of Siderious Heard, 25.

Authorities said they found a quarter-pound of marijuana, a Glock 27, and $968. He was charged with possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

Following the traffic stop, detectives with the gang unit and the police department's drug task force executed a search warrant at a residence in the 200 block of Sidney Lanier Avenue.

During the search, investigators found and seized 14 firearms, with six of them having modified machine gun conversion devices. Police also found approximately 10.5 pounds of marijuana, and $4,712.

After the search warrant, police arrested Joshua Campbell, 23, and Fredrick Heard, 24.

The two were charged with trafficking marijuana, multiple counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, multiple counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, and multiple counts of possession of a machine gun.

What we don't know:

It's unclear if the men are related or how they knew each other.

Police did not state who lived at the residence that was searched.

Authorities did not specify what prompted officers to pull over Siderious Heard in the first place.

Bond amounts and upcoming court date information for the three men were not provided in the release.