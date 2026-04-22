Operation 420 raids uncover illegal THC sales in North Georgia

Image 1 of 7 ▼ Courtesy of Towns County Sheriff's Office

The Brief Multiple businesses under investigation after "Operation 420" raids. Illegal hemp products, THC items and kratom seized by authorities. More than $21,000 in cash and a firearm recovered during operation.



Several businesses in Towns County are under investigation after law enforcement seized illegal intoxicating products during a multi-agency operation, according to Towns County Sheriff's Office.

What we know:

Authorities say "Operation 420" targeted businesses in the Towns County and Hiawassee area suspected of selling illegal substances disguised as recreational hemp products. The operation was led by the Special Criminal Operations Unified Team (SCOUT), a joint effort between the Towns County Sheriff’s Office and Hiawassee Police, with assistance from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation and the Georgia Department of Agriculture.

Investigators say products being sold behind the counter appeared to be legal retail items but were later determined to exceed allowable THC limits or contain prohibited substances under Georgia law.

During the operation, authorities seized a large quantity of items, including high-THCA cannabis flower, THC vape cartridges, intoxicating gummies and edibles, cannabis-derived products and enhanced kratom tablets.

Officials also recovered more than $21,900 in cash believed to be tied to illegal sales, along with a pistol at one location. Investigators are continuing to catalog evidence and determine the total value of the seized products.

What we don't know:

The sheriff's office did not release a list of the businesses that were raided or being investigated.

What's next:

The investigation remains ongoing, and additional details are expected to be released.