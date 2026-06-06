Cherokee Sheriff: Ring camera alert leads to gunfire and multi-agency arrest

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The Brief A Ring security camera alert woke a Woodstock homeowner to an armed intruder in his truck early Saturday morning, sparking gunfire in his driveway. Two convicted felons, Dameyon Heck and Montrella Colzie, were arrested after fleeing the Chesapeake Lane scene when regional police tracking networks located their speeding getaway car. One arrested suspect, Heck, was already wanted for a 2025 Atlanta murder, an Illinois cocaine operation, and local probation violations.



A Ring camera alert ended in gunfire early Saturday morning after a Woodstock homeowner confronted an armed car thief inside his truck, according to the Cherokee Sheriff's Office.

Woodstock truck break-in

What we know:

A homeowner on Chesapeake Lane woke up shortly after midnight on Saturday when his Ring security camera detected a person in his driveway. When the homeowner looked at the camera feed, he spotted an unknown man inside his truck.

The homeowner walked outside and yelled at the intruder. The man responded by firing two gunshots toward the homeowner, striking the victim's truck, before running away.

While deputies quickly determined from home security footage that at least two suspects were roaming the neighborhood, a tracking attempt by police K-9 units did not initially locate them.

Felony warrant arrests

The backstory:

Deputies tracking the getaway vehicle utilized local Fusus and Flock camera databases to spot a vehicle speeding away from the neighborhood just two minutes after the emergency call. Atlanta police later intercepted the vehicle and booked both men into the Fulton County Jail.

The suspects were identified as Montrella Colzie, 35, and Dameyon Heck, 24, both of Atlanta and both convicted felons. Heck was already wanted for a probation violation in Cobb County and manufacturing cocaine in Illinois. Atlanta police investigators had also been searching for Heck in connection with a murder that occurred on Oct. 18, 2025, at 2070 Alison Ct. SW, while Colzie was wanted for an Atlanta probation violation.

Dameyon Heck's previous BOLO notice was provided by Atlanta police.

Aggravated assault charges

What's next:

Both men remain held in the Fulton County Jail as regional investigations continue into their activities.

In addition to their outstanding felony warrants, both Heck and Colzie now face new counts of aggravated assault and entering an automobile in Cherokee County.