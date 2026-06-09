Carroll County drug bust: K-9 uncovers 1,800 pounds of marijuana on I-20

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The Brief State troopers seized more than 1,800 pounds of marijuana and 4,000 illegal THC vape cartridges during a Carroll County traffic stop on Interstate 20. A department K-9 sniffed out the hidden cargo after a trooper pulled over a tractor-trailer for a routine traffic violation. Investigators discovered the massive shipment of illegal substances packed inside four suspicious cargo pallets hidden deep within the trailer.



A routine traffic stop on Interstate 20 escalated into a massive drug bust after Georgia state troopers and a specialized K-9 unit uncovered more than 1,800 pounds of marijuana hidden inside a commercial tractor-trailer.

Carroll County drug seizure

What we know:

Georgia Department of Public Safety troopers pulled over a tractor-trailer on Interstate 20 in Carroll County after witnessing a traffic violation. After speaking with the driver, the trooper deployed K-9 Draco to assist at the scene.

Draco quickly alerted handlers to the presence of illegal substances inside the vehicle. A subsequent physical search by troopers and the Criminal Investigations Unit revealed four suspicious pallets packed with illegal drugs hidden among the legitimate cargo. In total, authorities removed 1,800 pounds of marijuana and over 4,000 illegal THC vape cartridges from the streets.

Georgia highway interdiction

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet released the identity of the tractor-trailer driver or confirmed if any immediate arrests were made at the scene. It remains unclear where the illegal shipment originated or what the final intended destination was for the thousands of contraband items.