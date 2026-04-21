Atlanta police seize 1,200 pounds of marijuana in warehouse raid

The Brief Atlanta police shut down a massive illegal marijuana market involving vendors from 11 states. Officers seized 1,200 pounds of marijuana, 15 guns, and arrested 40 people during the Saturday raid. The event was marketed with candy-like packaging that police say poses a major risk to children.



Atlanta police arrested 40 people and seized more than 1,200 pounds of drugs after raiding a large-scale illegal marijuana event at a warehouse on Ted Turner Drive on Saturday.

What we know:

The Atlanta Police Department’s narcotics unit executed a search warrant Saturday at an event space located at 275 Ted Turner Drive.

The investigation, titled "Operation No Smoke," began in February after a tip about large-scale marijuana sales in the city.

When officers arrived, approximately 70 people tried to run away by jumping onto roofs and over fences. Police detained 64 people and eventually charged 40.

Inside the 69,000-square-foot warehouse, investigators identified 24 different vendors selling illegal products.

What we don't know:

It is not yet clear if the owner of the event venue knew the space was being used for an illegal drug market.

Why you should care:

Police expressed concern over the way the drugs were packaged. Officers found THC edibles and mushrooms designed to look like Skittles, Rice Krispie treats, and chocolate bars.

"These things are the kids can get into if they're not being careful," Lt. Jason Smith said during a press conference. Some items even included dolls that police say sometimes contain fentanyl.

The backstory:

Police officials say the crackdown is part of a larger effort to reduce gun violence in the city. While some may view marijuana as a minor issue, Atlanta Police Chief Darin Schierbaum noted that many recent shootings in the city, including an 18th Street shooting a month ago, were tied back to marijuana deals. "The wholesale distribution of it leads to violence," Schierbaum said.

By the numbers:

1,200: Pounds of raw marijuana seized.

391: Pounds of THC edibles recovered.

29: Pounds of mushrooms found.

15: Guns taken off the street.

40: Total arrests made during the operation.

What's next:

Of the 40 people charged, 37 were taken to jail while three received copy-of-charges. Investigators are continuing to process evidence seized from the 11 different states represented by the vendors at the event.