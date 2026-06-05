Gwinnett County police officer involved in traffic crash at Highway 141

Image 1 of 13 ▼ An officer’s SUV and another vehicle wrecked at the corner of Highway 141 and Holcomb Bridge Road in Gwinnett County on June 5, 2026. (FOX 5 Atlanta)

The Brief A traffic crash involving a Gwinnett County police officer occurred Friday afternoon at Highway 141 and Holcomb Bridge Road. The collision caused front-end damage to a police SUV, pushed a second SUV into trees and blocked several traffic lanes.



It remains unclear if anyone was injured in a traffic crash involving a Gwinnett County police officer Friday afternoon.

What we know:

The crash happened at Highway 141 and Holcomb Bridge Road. The crash blocked some lanes of northbound and westbound traffic for a time.

FOX 5 crews at the scene spotted a Gwinnett County Police Department SUV with extensive front-end damage. A second SUV went off the road in the northeast corner of the intersection and into some trees.

A pile of debris from the vehicles was left in the middle of the roadway.

What we don't know:

It is still unknown whether any drivers, passengers or the involved police officer suffered injuries in the collision. Additionally, the cause of the crash and the exact sequence of events leading up to the impact have not been released.