Deputies step up patrols on West Point Lake following tragic 2025 season
TROUP COUNTY, Ga. - Deputies are ramping up patrols on West Point Lake to confront safety dangers as improving summer weather threatens to bring a surge of visitors to the Troup County waters.
West Point Lake patrols
What we know:
Troup County sheriff's deputies are actively patrolling West Point Lake this morning to prevent a repeat of last summer's deadly drowning surge. Investigators found that inexperience was the primary factor in an unusually fatal period during 2025, which saw three drownings strike within a two-week window. Authorities noted the victims were from outside the local area, making them unfamiliar with the sudden, steep drop-offs that characterize the lake's beautiful shoreline.
The recent stormy weather has also brought water levels up, creating hidden hazards for boaters. High waters have dragged heavy trash and large logs off the shoreline into the active paths of vessels. "The shoreline is beautiful, but when you start swimming from that shoreline you can be in three to four foot of water, and it can go from ten to twelve foot of water very, very quickly and if you're not an experienced swimmer and even if you are things happen you can cramp up you can get out of breath and if you're if people aren't around you, you know it's a very unfortunate time out here if that happens," the sheriff's office warned. Officials urge everyone on the water to remain highly alert to their surroundings, watch for floating trees, and strictly utilize flotation devices.
Summer lake safety
What we don't know:
Officials have not yet confirmed the exact number of extra deputies deployed for these seasonal safety patrols. The sheriff's office has also not released specific dates or details regarding any targeted checkpoints or safety inspections planned for boaters on the lake this weekend.
Troup County water statistics
By the numbers:
- 3 to 4: The average number of accidental drownings that occur annually on West Point Lake.
- 3: The number of lives tragically lost during a single two-week stretch last summer.
- 10 to 12: The depth in feet that the lake water can suddenly reach just a short distance from the shallow shoreline.
The Source: The information in this story was gathered from a FOX 5 broadcast report by a digital journalist who went on patrol with the Troup County Sheriff's Office, which provided direct testimony, safety guidelines, and historical data regarding lake fatalities.