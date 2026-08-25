MATTIE'S CALL: 37-year-old disabled man missing in South Fulton

article

The Brief South Fulton police are asking for help finding 37-year-old Gibril Kanu. Police say Kanu is autistic and has bipolar disorder. He was last seen Monday morning at River Oak Terrace wearing a gray Army shirt and gray sweatpants.



The South Fulton Police Department is asking for the public's help finding a missing 37-year-old man who was last seen Monday morning.

What we know:

Police identified the missing man as Gibril Kanu. According to investigators, Kanu is autistic and has bipolar disorder.

Last seen Monday morning

Police say Kanu was last seen at River Oak Terrace in Atlanta. He is 5-feet-10-inches tall and weighs 190 pounds.

He was wearing a gray Army shirt and gray sweatpants when he disappeared.

What you can do:

Anyone who has seen Kanu or has information about where he may be is asked to contact the South Fulton Police Department.