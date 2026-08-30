Man holding gun found shot on Ollie Street in Atlanta

The Brief Atlanta police are investigating after a man was shot on Ollie Street NW Saturday morning. Officers arrived at 102 Ollie St NW around 10:20 a.m. and found a 33-year-old man holding a gun. Preliminary findings show a verbal dispute escalated to gunfire, leaving the victim hospitalized but conscious.



A 33-year-old man is recovering in the hospital after being shot during a Saturday morning dispute on Ollie Street NW.

What we know:

Atlanta police officers responded to reports of a person shot at 102 Ollie St NW around 10:20 a.m. Saturday.

When officers arrived, they found a 33-year-old man holding a firearm.

Police detained the man and realized he had been shot.

The victim was alert, conscious and breathing when an ambulance took him to the hospital, according to police.

Preliminary information indicates the victim was in a verbal argument with suspects before the shooting started.

Crime scene technicians collected the victim's gun along with other physical evidence from the area.

Aggravated assault investigators and K9 units responded to assist, and police say the investigation continues.

What we don't know:

Investigators have not released the names of any suspects involved in the shooting.