Bullet-riddled car discovered in northwest Atlanta on Griffin St.
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ATLANTA - Police are searching for answers after finding a vehicle struck by multiple gunshots on Griffin Street in northwest Atlanta.
What we know:
Officers responded to a call of shots fired on Griffin Street NW. When police arrived, they found only shell casings and a damaged, bullet-riddled vehicle.
No injuries have been reported in connection with the shooting, according to police.
Investigators are working to piece together the events that led to the gunfire.
What we don't know:
Police have not confirmed if a suspect is in custody.
The Source: The information in this article comes from FOX 5 Atlanta crews who spoke with officers on the scene and the Atlanta Police Department.