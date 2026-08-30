Bullet-riddled car discovered in northwest Atlanta on Griffin St.

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The Brief Atlanta investigators are combing through evidence after finding a bullet-riddled car on Griffin Street NW. Police found shell casings at the scene but no victims, and no injuries have been reported. Authorities have not released if a suspect is in custody.



Police are searching for answers after finding a vehicle struck by multiple gunshots on Griffin Street in northwest Atlanta.

What we know:

Officers responded to a call of shots fired on Griffin Street NW. When police arrived, they found only shell casings and a damaged, bullet-riddled vehicle.

No injuries have been reported in connection with the shooting, according to police.

Investigators are working to piece together the events that led to the gunfire.

What we don't know:

Police have not confirmed if a suspect is in custody.