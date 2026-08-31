Weather this week: Atlanta heat builds before rain chances rise

The Brief Highs will climb into the mid-90s for much of the week, with heat index values potentially reaching 102 to 103 degrees. Most of North Georgia will stay dry early in the week, although isolated afternoon thunderstorms are possible. Rain chances increase somewhat later in the week and over Labor Day weekend, but no day currently looks like a washout.



September may be approaching, but it will feel much more like the middle of summer across metro Atlanta and North Georgia this week.

Heat will be the main weather story, with temperatures climbing into the mid-90s for much of the week. Humidity will make it feel even hotter, particularly beginning Tuesday, when peak heat index values could reach 102 to 103 degrees in some areas.

Rain will be harder to come by. Most communities should remain dry during the first part of the week, although a stray afternoon thunderstorm cannot be ruled out.

Heat sticks around through the week

Monday begins relatively quiet, with morning temperatures generally near 70 degrees and some cooler readings in the north Georgia mountains.

Afternoon temperatures will quickly heat up, and that pattern will continue into the first several days of September. Highs are expected to remain in the mid-90s through at least Friday and Saturday.

The combination of heat and humidity will become increasingly noticeable. While Monday's heat index should generally remain below 100 degrees, feels-like temperatures could top 100 beginning Tuesday and remain elevated for much of the week.

When could it rain?

Rain chances will remain low Monday and Tuesday. An isolated thunderstorm could develop during the afternoon, but widespread rain is not expected.

Wednesday could mark the beginning of a modest increase in thunderstorm activity. Even then, most of north Georgia is expected to remain dry.

Rain chances gradually increase later in the week and into Labor Day weekend. Forecast rainfall totals over the next seven days remain relatively low, with many locations expected to receive less than an inch.

What about Labor Day weekend?

The early outlook is encouraging for outdoor plans. While scattered thunderstorms will become more possible later in the weekend, there is currently no indication that any single day will be a washout.

The bigger concern for outdoor events will likely be the heat, with hot and humid conditions continuing into the holiday weekend.

☀️ Week at a glance

☀️ Monday: Mostly sunny and hot. Highs in the 90s with only a slight chance of an isolated afternoon storm.

🥵 Tuesday: Hotter and humid. Mid-90s with heat index values potentially reaching 102 to 103 degrees. A stray storm is possible.

🌤️ Wednesday: Continued hot with a few afternoon thunderstorms possible. Most areas stay dry.

☀️ Thursday-Friday: Mid-90s continue with plenty of heat and limited opportunities for rain.

🌦️ Saturday-Sunday: Still hot, with gradually increasing chances for scattered showers and thunderstorms.