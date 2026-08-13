Atlanta Press Club sets 2026 Georgia election debates

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The Brief The Atlanta Press Club will host Georgia's 2026 general election debates over two days at Georgia Public Broadcasting. Debates for lieutenant governor and attorney general begin at 1:30 p.m. Oct. 12, followed by the governor's debate at 8 p.m. A new Quantus Insights poll shows Democrat Keisha Lance Bottoms and Republican Rick Jackson in a tight race for governor.



Georgia voters will get a chance to hear directly from candidates for some of the state's highest offices when the Atlanta Press Club hosts its 2026 general election debates.

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What we know:

The debates will take place over two days at Georgia Public Broadcasting as part of the Atlanta Press Club Loudermilk-Young Debate Series.

The first round begins Monday, Oct. 12, at 1:30 p.m. with debates for lieutenant governor and attorney general.

The candidates for governor will take the stage later that evening, with the gubernatorial debate scheduled for 8 p.m.

The debates will be livestreamed and broadcast, giving voters an opportunity to hear directly from the candidates ahead of the November general election.

Poll shows tight race for Georgia governor

What they're saying:

The debate announcement comes as a new poll suggests the race for governor is close.

A Quantus Insights poll shows Democrat Keisha Lance Bottoms with 46.4% support and Republican Rick Jackson with 44.9%. Another 7.7% of those surveyed said they were undecided.

That puts Bottoms and Jackson 1.5 percentage points apart in the poll.

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