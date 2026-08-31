Search underway for 40-year-old James Hammond in Fannin County

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The Brief Emergency crews in Fannin County are searching for James Hammond, a missing 40-year-old man last seen wearing a black T-shirt and khaki shorts. Authorities describe Hammond as 195 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. Anyone with information on his location should immediately contact 911 or emergency management officials.



First responders in Fannin County are asking for the public's help to locate a 40-year-old man who vanished.

What we know:

James Hammond disappeared Friday, Aug. 28, and was last seen on foot walking southbound on GA Highway 60 in Fannin, according to a post by Paulding County authorities.

The Paulding County 911 Communications Center said he may have been on his way to Cobb County.

He was last seen wearing khaki shorts and a black T-shirt.

His family is urgently searching for him.

Hammond weighs around 195 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes, according to the Fannin County Emergency Management Agency.

What you can do:

Anyone who spots Hammond should immediately call 911 or the Fannin County EMA at 706-632-6022.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released details regarding the exact time of day he was last seen.