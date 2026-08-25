What you need to know now about Cobb County license plate readers

The Brief Cobb County police will hold four community town halls to address growing public concern over Flock Safety license plate readers. Rising statewide audits and GBI investigations have linked camera data misuse to officer resignations and arrests across Georgia. Meetings run from Thursday through Sept. 15 to detail county oversight policies and system safeguards.



Cobb County police are hosting town halls to answer questions about Flock Safety license plate readers as statewide investigations expose database misuse.

Cobb County town halls

What we know:

Cobb County police will host four town halls to address public questions about Flock Safety technology.

Meetings begin Thursday, Aug. 27, at the Milford Recreation Center, followed by Monday, Aug. 31, at the Sewell Mill Library and Cultural Center.

Additional sessions occur Sept. 1 at the West Cobb Senior Center and Sept. 15 at the North Cobb Senior Center.

All events run from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

What we don't know:

Police have not stated if new restriction policies will be introduced during the public sessions.

Statewide surveillance database investigations

The backstory:

Georgia law enforcement agencies face intense scrutiny following statewide internal audits and Georgia Bureau of Investigation probes.

Automated surveillance cameras track vehicles across Cobb County neighborhoods, parks and the Chattahoochee River National Recreation Area.

Despite lowering property crime, unauthorized access to system data remains a high and aggravated misdemeanor under Georgia law.