What you need to know now about Cobb County license plate readers
COBB COUNTY, Ga. - Cobb County police are hosting town halls to answer questions about Flock Safety license plate readers as statewide investigations expose database misuse.
Cobb County town halls
What we know:
Cobb County police will host four town halls to address public questions about Flock Safety technology.
Meetings begin Thursday, Aug. 27, at the Milford Recreation Center, followed by Monday, Aug. 31, at the Sewell Mill Library and Cultural Center.
Additional sessions occur Sept. 1 at the West Cobb Senior Center and Sept. 15 at the North Cobb Senior Center.
All events run from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.
What we don't know:
Police have not stated if new restriction policies will be introduced during the public sessions.
Statewide surveillance database investigations
The backstory:
Georgia law enforcement agencies face intense scrutiny following statewide internal audits and Georgia Bureau of Investigation probes.
Automated surveillance cameras track vehicles across Cobb County neighborhoods, parks and the Chattahoochee River National Recreation Area.
Despite lowering property crime, unauthorized access to system data remains a high and aggravated misdemeanor under Georgia law.
The Source: The information in this story was gathered from Cobb County Government, who announced the public town hall schedule, as well as fox5atlanta.com, which provided background details on state investigations and official statements.