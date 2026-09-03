18-year-old dies in motorcycle crash along Peachtree Parkway

The Brief Forsyth County Sheriff's Office traffic specialists are investigating a fatal motorcycle crash on Peachtree Parkway. An 18-year-old driver died after his motorcycle hit a turning Honda Pilot Wednesday afternoon. Witnesses told investigators the motorcyclist was speeding and passing vehicles just before the collision.



An 18-year-old driver died Wednesday afternoon when his motorcycle struck a turning vehicle along Peachtree Parkway, according to the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office.

What we know:

Emergency dispatchers in Forsyth County received multiple 911 calls around 2 p.m. Wednesday regarding a severe crash on Peachtree Parkway involving a motorcycle and a black Honda Pilot.

Callers reported that the motorcycle was traveling at high speed before colliding with the SUV.

Deputies who arrived at the scene found the motorcycle driver, identified as Caleb Johnson, 18, of Cumming, dead from his injuries.

Investigators determined the driver of the Honda Pilot was traveling south on Peachtree Parkway and had stopped to yield to oncoming traffic while waiting to make a left turn into the Walmart shopping center.

As the SUV started turning, Johnson's motorcycle hit the passenger side of the car.

Witnesses driving northbound behind the motorcycle reported seeing Johnson accelerate and weave between two vehicles immediately before the crash occurred.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released whether the driver of the Honda Pilot sustained any injuries during the collision.

Officials have also not confirmed if criminal charges or traffic citations will be filed in connection with the incident.