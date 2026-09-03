MSCO arrests 2 for child exploitation, one sex offender

article

The Brief The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office partnered with state task forces to carry out targeted operations resulting in three arrests. Tae’veon Jones (5 counts) and Kyasia Seymour-Hudson (1 count) were arrested following search warrants executed with the GBI Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force. On August 26, 2026, deputies located and arrested fugitive Lonnie Jones Jr. on three counts of failing to register as a sex offender.



Three suspects are in custody following a series of joint law enforcement operations in Muscogee County aimed at combating child exploitation and tracking down wanted sex offenders.

What we know:

The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) Collaborative Intelligence Group teamed up with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Internet Crimes Against Children (GBI ICAC) Task Force to execute two local search warrants. The raids led to the arrests of Tae’veon Jones, charged with five counts of Sexual Exploitation of Children, and Kyasia Seymour-Hudson, charged with one count.

In a separate operation on Aug. 26, the MCSO intelligence unit joined forces with the county's Sex Offender Task Force to track down a wanted fugitive. Authorities successfully located and arrested Lonnie Jones Jr., who faced an active bench warrant for three counts of Failure to Register as a Sex Offender.

Sheriff's officials emphasized their ongoing commitment to protecting the community, stating, "We won't stop until the criminals do!"