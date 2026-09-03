Inmate receives medical care after fight at DeKalb jail
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - A DeKalb County inmate required medical care following a fight at the county jail in August, according to officials.
What we know:
Anthony Davis Smith was involved in an altercation at the facility on Aug. 25.
Mr. Smith got medical treatment after the fight happened.
Investigators identified the people involved in the incident.
Law enforcement subsequently charged those individuals in connection with the fight.
What we don't know:
Specific details regarding the extent of Smith's injuries or the specific care provided have not been released.
Officials cited privacy considerations as the reason additional information about Smith's medical treatment cannot be provided.
The identities of the other individuals charged in the altercation have not been made available.
The Source: The information in this article comes from the DeKalb County Sheriff's Office.