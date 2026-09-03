Inmate receives medical care after fight at DeKalb jail

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The Brief Anthony Davis Smith required medical care after a fight at the DeKalb County Jail on Aug. 25. Authorities completed an investigation into the jail incident and identified all individuals involved. Law enforcement filed charges against the other individuals following the inmate altercation.



A DeKalb County inmate required medical care following a fight at the county jail in August, according to officials.

What we know:

Anthony Davis Smith was involved in an altercation at the facility on Aug. 25.

Mr. Smith got medical treatment after the fight happened.

Investigators identified the people involved in the incident.

Law enforcement subsequently charged those individuals in connection with the fight.

What we don't know:

Specific details regarding the extent of Smith's injuries or the specific care provided have not been released.

Officials cited privacy considerations as the reason additional information about Smith's medical treatment cannot be provided.

The identities of the other individuals charged in the altercation have not been made available.