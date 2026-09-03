Viral TikTok trend leads to 5 arrests in Gwinnett County

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The Brief Multiple people face criminal trespass charges after illegally entering a private Suwanee home featured in viral social media trends. Gwinnett County police arrested five adults and contacted seven juveniles following four separate incidents at the Westbrook Road property. Authorities warn that social media videos describing private locations as abandoned do not grant legal permission to enter.



Five adults were arrested, and seven teens were contacted after breaking into an unoccupied home in the 3900 block of Westbrook Road in Suwanee, according to the Gwinnett County Police Department.

What we know:

Investigators said several of those involved learned about the private property through TikTok and other social media videos that falsely portrayed it as an abandoned spot to explore.

Police relied on surveillance footage to identify people who climbed over gates and fences to enter the house and take photos.

Officers arrested Vance Smith, Jackson White, Alexa Cruz, Arthur Silva and Nathan Nelson.

Their charges include criminal trespass, loitering and prowling and giving a false name or date of birth to a law enforcement officer. Four teens face criminal trespass charges, while three others received trespass warnings.

Although the house is currently empty, officers emphasized that it remains private property and is off-limits to the public.

The department reminded everyone that social media posts calling a location abandoned do not grant legal entry, and trespassing can lead to criminal prosecution regardless of whether it was done for entertainment.

What we don't know:

Police have not released specific court dates for the adults arrested or details on any property damage.