Early high school graduate heads to Morehouse College at age 16

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The Brief Teenager Everett Ceasar Appiagyei-Savoy overcame housing instability to earn a high school diploma and college degree simultaneously. The 16-year-old earned acceptance to 12 universities, choosing Morehouse College to study healthcare. Despite $25,000 in merit scholarships, an unfunded $40,000 balance threatens his dream of attending college in Atlanta.



A 16-year-old scholar who overcame childhood displacement and social struggles has graduated high school early to attend Morehouse College.

What we know:

Everett Ceasar Appiagyei-Savoy earned a 3.9 GPA while balancing athletics, student leadership, high school courses and dual-enrollment college classes.

Raised by a single mother, Persis Appiagyei, he faced periods where affordability dictated frequent moves to stay afloat.

Everett and his mother Persis (Courtesy of Persis Appiagyei)

Mentorship programs including Boy Scouts, Big Brothers Big Sisters of America, 100 Black Men of America, One Community Church, and Mt. Pisgah Missionary Baptist Church provided guidance through those challenging years.

The backstory:

As a junior, Everett decided to graduate one year early from Hillcrest Collegiate E-Tech High School with a distinguished honors diploma.

Alongside his high school diploma, he earned an Associate of Arts degree through Dallas College Richland Campus.

His academic achievements drew national attention, yielding acceptance letters from 12 universities across the country before he ultimately chose Morehouse College in Atlanta.

By the numbers:

Attending Morehouse College costs nearly $60,000 per year for tuition, housing, fees and expenses.

Everett secured over $25,000 in scholarships through the Alpha Phi Alpha Merit Scholars, Delta Sigma Theta NDSA Annual Scholarship, and the Big Brother, Big Sister Foundation in collaboration with Stoic Realty Partners.

Because he reclassified as an early graduate in March, he was not awarded institutional scholarships from the college, leaving more than $40,000 due for the academic year.

What's next:

Everett plans to study at Morehouse College to become a healthcare practitioner dedicated to serving underserved populations.

His mother plans to relocate to Atlanta to support him as he begins his studies this fall semester as the youngest member of the Class of 2030.