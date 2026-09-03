Apalachee High shooting: Community marking 2 years since tragedy

article

The Brief Friday marks two years since four people were killed and nine others injured in the Sept. 4, 2024, shooting at Apalachee High School. Gov. Brian Kemp and First Lady Marty Kemp will join families, school leaders and members of the Barrow County community for a remembrance ceremony Thursday at the Georgia State Capitol. Events in Barrow County include Chalk the Walk on Friday and the Ride Chee Strong on Saturday to honor those killed and support the community.



Two years after a gunman opened fire inside Apalachee High School, killing two students and two teachers, Barrow County is preparing to once again remember the lives lost and a tragedy that forever changed the community.

Sept. 4 marks the second anniversary of the 2024 shooting, the deadliest school shooting in Georgia history.

Students Mason Schermerhorn and Christian Angulo, both 14, and teachers Richard Aspinwall, 39, and Cristina Irimie, 53, were killed. Nine other people were injured.

In the days surrounding the anniversary, families, students, educators, law enforcement officers and other community members will gather for several events focused on remembrance, healing and unity.

What happened at Apalachee High School

What we know:

The shooting unfolded on the morning of Sept. 4, 2024, at Apalachee High School near Winder.

Authorities said 14-year-old Colt Gray brought a rifle into the school and opened fire shortly after 10:20 a.m.

Panic buttons worn by school employees were activated after the gunfire began, triggering a lockdown and alerting authorities. Gray was taken into custody at the school.

The shooting led to criminal cases against both Gray and his father, Colin Gray.

ALL APALACHEE HIGH SCHOOL SHOOTING STORIES

Colin Gray was convicted in March 2026 of second-degree murder and involuntary manslaughter in connection with the shooting and sentenced to 15 years in prison. He is currently seeking a new trial.

Colt Gray pleaded guilty to the charges against him in July and was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Kemp, families to gather at Georgia Capitol

Happening Thursday:

Gov. Brian Kemp and First Lady Marty Kemp will join members of the Apalachee and Barrow County communities Thursday for a ceremony at the Georgia State Capitol marking two years since the shooting.

Kemp is expected to deliver remarks during the ceremony in the Capitol's North Wing.

State Rep. Houston Gaines, Barrow County Sheriff Jud Smith, Barrow County School District and Apalachee High School leaders, families and state law enforcement officers are also expected to attend.

Chalk the Walk brings community together

What's next:

Remembrances will continue Friday evening in downtown Winder with Barrow Strong: Chalk the Walk at Jug Tavern Park.

From 6 to 9 p.m., participants will fill the park's walkways with chalk artwork centered on hope, strength, unity and remembrance. Visitors will be able to walk through the artwork and vote for their favorite designs.

Registration to create chalk art is $50, with proceeds benefiting BRANCH and other local support services in Barrow County.

Ride Chee Strong returns Saturday

The annual Ride Chee Strong will take place Saturday, Sept. 5, bringing the community together in another show of support for Apalachee students, teachers and families.

This year's route will symbolically connect three Barrow County schools. Riders will start at the Barrow Arts and Sciences Academy, travel to Winder-Barrow High School and finish at Apalachee High School.

A community prayer will be held at Apalachee following the ride.

Registration begins at 9 a.m., and the ride is scheduled to start at noon.

What they're saying:

The events are part of Barrow County's continuing effort to remember Schermerhorn, Angulo, Aspinwall and Irimie while supporting the students, educators, families and first responders who continue to carry the impact of what happened that September morning.