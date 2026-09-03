Black bear Odi euthanized at Gwinnett area wildlife sanctuary

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The Brief The Yellow River Wildlife Sanctuary announced the passing of Odi, a resident black bear. Animal care and veterinary staff made the difficult decision to humanely euthanize her after a significant decline in her health. Odi was the last of the sanctuary's original four black bears from its former Game Ranch days.



The Yellow River Wildlife Sanctuary is mourning the loss of Odi, a resident black bear who was humanely euthanized following a decline in her health and behavior.

What we know:

Caregivers and veterinary personnel made the decision to euthanize Odi after observing a notable drop in her health.

Sanctuary staff remembered her as an incredible animal and an ambassador for her species.

Odi was the final surviving bear from the original group of four dating back to the sanctuary's Game Ranch era.

She spent more than half her life under previous ownership before moving to a large, naturalistic habitat six years ago, ensuring she never touched concrete again.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Odi the black bear (Credit: Yellow River Wildlife Sanctuary)

What we don't know:

Staff members have not detailed the specific medical condition or symptoms that caused her health to decline.