SCAD grad scores dream role in 'Hamilton' North American Tour

One of the biggest shows in Broadway history is back in Atlanta — and if the actor playing "Marquis de Lafayette/Thomas Jefferson" in the North American Tour of "Hamilton" looks familiar, there's a good reason.

Atlanta's own Christian Magby is starring in the blockbuster musical's current tour, which opened at Atlanta's Fox Theatre last night and runs through September 20th.

Magby has been a longtime friend to Good Day Atlanta, dating back to our coverage of the 2018 production of "Freaky Friday" at Horizon Theatre Company, during which the actor "swapped bodies" with a certain television feature reporter!

In 2022, we featured Magby again during our coverage of "Mother of God," the original full-length musical for which the SCAD graduate wrote the music and lyrics.

"It's felt really, really, really special just to be telling a part of America's history, but in a way which I identify with," says Magby of "Hamilton." "And just to be able to share it with so many people who've, one, never seen it, and then the other group of people who are people who see it over and over and over…it feels really special to be a part of something this iconic."

"Hamilton," of course, needs no introduction; written by Lin-Manuel Miranda, the musical is a true global phenomenon, winning multiple Tony Awards, a Grammy Award, and the Pulitzer Prize for Drama. Since opening on Broadway in 2015, "Hamilton" has been performed around the world and continues to draw sell-out crowds wherever it goes. The show made its Atlanta debut at The Fox Theatre back in 2018.

"Hamilton" is the opening show of the 2026/2027 Regions Bank Broadway in Atlanta season; for showtimes and ticket information, click here. And click the video player in this article to check out our chat with Christian Magby ahead of his homecoming!