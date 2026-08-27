Dragon Con 2026 guide: What to know before heading downtown

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The Brief Dragon Con celebrates its 40th anniversary Sept. 3-7, with more than 75,000 fans expected in downtown Atlanta. This year's lineup includes Nathan Fillion, Alan Tudyk, Sean Astin, Lena Headey, Edward James Olmos, Tom Welling and hundreds of other guests. The Dragon Con Parade steps off at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 5, and is free to watch, but visitors should expect crowds, road closures and limited downtown parking.



Downtown Atlanta is about to get a lot more colorful as tens of thousands of superheroes, Stormtroopers, fantasy characters and other costumed fans arrive for Dragon Con.

Dragon Con 2026 official website

The internationally known pop culture convention celebrates its 40th anniversary this year, with more than 75,000 people expected over Labor Day weekend.

Dragon Con runs Thursday, Sept. 3, through Monday, Sept. 7, offering more than 3,500 hours of programming devoted to movies, television, comics, science fiction, fantasy, gaming, art, literature, music and cosplay.

Here's what you need to know before heading downtown.

📅 Dragon Con 2026: The basics

When: Sept. 3-7

Where: Downtown Atlanta

Expected attendance: More than 75,000

What: Celebrity panels, cosplay, gaming, concerts, parties, contests, vendors, art, autograph sessions and thousands of other events

Unlike conventions held inside a single convention center, Dragon Con spreads across a large section of downtown.

Events take place at five host hotels — the Hyatt Regency Atlanta, Atlanta Marriott Marquis, Hilton Atlanta, Westin Peachtree Plaza and Courtland Grand — as well as AmericasMart Buildings Two and Three.

⭐ Who's coming to Dragon Con?

The 2026 guest list includes actors from some of television and film's biggest science fiction, fantasy and cult franchises.

Oscar-nominated actor Edward James Olmos will headline a Battlestar Galactica reunion.

Firefly stars Nathan Fillion and Alan Tudyk will be part of a crossover gathering featuring actors from Firefly, Castle, Resident Alien and Tucker & Dale vs. Evil.

Other scheduled guests include:

Sean Astin of The Goonies and The Lord of the Rings

Lena Headey of Game of Thrones

Richard Dean Anderson of MacGyver and Stargate SG-1

Tom Welling and Erica Durance of Smallville

Evie Templeton and Isaac Ordonez of Wednesday

Jack Quaid and Tawny Newsome of Star Trek: Lower Decks

Denise Richards, Casper Van Dien, Dina Meyer, Jake Busey and Michael Ironside from Starship Troopers

Comic book creator Bob Layton

Dungeon Crawler Carl author Matt Dinniman and voice actor Jeff Hays

Dragon Con says approximately 300 authors, artists, game designers, scientists, engineers, puppeteers and other experts will also participate across 38 programming tracks. The guest lineup can change, so attendees should check the official schedule before heading to a particular panel.

🐉 Dragon Con Parade

You don't need a Dragon Con membership to enjoy one of the weekend's biggest events.

The Dragon Con Parade begins at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 5, and is free and open to the public.

RELATED: 2025 Dragon Con Parade in downtown Atlanta

The parade begins at Peachtree Street and Linden Avenue, travels south on Peachtree Street, turns left onto Andrew Young International Boulevard and then left onto Peachtree Center Avenue.

It ends on Peachtree Center Avenue between John Portman Boulevard and Baker Street in front of the Atlanta Marriott Marquis.

Spectators should arrive early if they want a good viewing spot.

The parade will also be televised live on CBS Atlanta beginning at 10 a.m. Dragon Con TV will carry the parade inside the convention hotels and through its subscription streaming service.

🚆 MARTA may be your best bet

Driving downtown during Dragon Con can be challenging, especially Saturday morning during the parade.

Dragon Con recommends using MARTA, and the transit agency is also encouraging visitors to take trains during the busy Labor Day weekend.

Peachtree Center Station is the most convenient station for the convention itself. Parade spectators can also use North Avenue and Civic Center stations.

MARTA plans additional rail service Saturday for the Dragon Con Parade and the Aflac Kickoff Game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Trains are scheduled to begin running around 5 a.m., with increased frequencies through 3 p.m.

Downtown parking is expected to be tight.

🎟️ Where to pick up your Dragon Con badge

Badge pickup is located on the bottom level of the Courtland Grand, formerly the Sheraton. Attendees should enter from the Andrew Young International Boulevard side of the hotel.

Badge pickup hours:

Thursday: 10 a.m.-10 p.m.

Friday: 8 a.m.-10 p.m.

Saturday: 8 a.m.-9 p.m.

Sunday: 8 a.m.-9 p.m.

Monday: 8 a.m.-4 p.m.

Dragon Con memberships are nonrefundable and nontransferable.

🎮 More than three acres of gaming

Gaming is a major part of Dragon Con, with more than three acres dedicated to gaming inside AmericasMart Building Three.

PC and console games, miniatures, role-playing games, collectible card games, social deception games, LARP and board games are among the offerings. Gaming is included with Dragon Con membership and begins at 4 p.m. Thursday.

There's also a Japanese and Asian arcade with free-play games.

Atlanta's Joystick Game Bar will return with a pop-up retro arcade inside Peachtree Center.

Among this year's gaming guests is Richard Garriott, who attended the first Dragon Con in 1987 and will discuss his efforts to regain control of his pioneering Ultima video game franchise.

A live Dungeons & Dragons game featuring members of the Hades II cast is also planned.

👗 Cosplay takes center stage

You don't have to dress up for Dragon Con, but thousands of people do.

Costume contests take place throughout the convention, with 10 cosplay competitions planned this year.

RELATED: Costume work takes center stage at annual Dragon Con

They include the Friday Night Costume Contest, Hallway Costume Contest and Dragon Con Masquerade, which organizers describe as the oldest continuously running costume competition in fandom.

Even outside the competitions, the lobbies and walkways connecting the convention hotels become unofficial cosplay showcases throughout the weekend.

✍️ Autographs, shopping and art

Celebrity guests can be found in the Walk of Fame, where many offer autographs and opportunities to meet fans.

Walk of Fame hours are:

Friday: 1-7 p.m.

Saturday: 10 a.m.-7 p.m.

Sunday: 10 a.m.-7 p.m.

Monday: 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

The Vendor Hall, Comic & Pop Artist Alley and Art Show are open from 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Friday through Sunday and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday.

Autograph availability varies by guest, and not every celebrity participates in scheduled signings.

❤️ Dragon Con's 2026 charity

Dragon Con has selected Hope Atlanta as its official charity for 2026. The nonprofit works to prevent and end homelessness and helps people find housing and other basic services.

Dragon Con raised $325,000 for NAMI Georgia in 2025 and says it has raised more than $2 million for Atlanta-area charities since 2012.

The convention will also hold its annual Robert A. Heinlein "Pay It Forward" blood drive.

About 3,000 fans typically donate more than 6,000 units of blood and blood products during the drive, according to Dragon Con.

The blood drive runs from 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Thursday through Sunday and 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday.

🐲 Tips for first-time Dragon Con visitors

Dragon Con is enormous, and trying to see everything is nearly impossible. Download the official Dragon Con app and choose a few must-see panels or events each day while leaving time to explore.

Wear comfortable shoes. The convention covers several large hotels and other buildings, and you'll likely walk considerably farther than expected.

Bring a portable phone charger and water, and allow plenty of time to move between hotels. Elevators and pedestrian bridges can become crowded, particularly during peak periods.

And if you're only interested in seeing the costumes, you don't necessarily need to buy a membership. The Saturday parade is free, and downtown Atlanta itself becomes part of the spectacle throughout Labor Day weekend.