PHOTOS: Dragon Con 2025 brings thousands of characters to Atlanta

2025 Dragon Con in downtown Atlanta.

Dragon Con 2025 is officially underway in downtown Atlanta and costumed characters are roaming the downtown streets and multiple hotels.

Approximately 70,000 are expected to attend the event, according to organizers. Dragon Con features panels, autograph signings, celebrity meet-and-greets, costume contests, and parties.

Additionally, a parade take place in downtown Atlanta on Satuday morning starting at 10 a.m.

