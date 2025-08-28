Things to do this weekend & Labor Day Weekend | Aug. 29-Sept. 1, 2025

The holiday weekend is here, and whether you’re in the mood for concerts, food, football, or outdoor adventures, there’s something on the calendar for everyone.

FESTIVALS & SPECIAL EVENTS

In Atlanta

Atlanta Black Pride Weekend

Dates/Times: Aug 27–Sep 2

Location: Multiple venues across Atlanta

Description: The country’s largest Black LGBTQIA+ celebration, featuring over 25 events including performances, brunches, comedy shows, workshops, parties, and marketplace

Cost: Mostly free

Dragon Con

Dates/Times: Aug 28–Sep 1 (Parade: Saturday, Aug 30 at ~10 a.m.)

Location: Downtown Atlanta (Peachtree Center and surrounding streets)

Description: The largest multi-genre pop culture convention, featuring sci-fi/fantasy cosplay, celebrity panels, performances, mixed-media art shows, gaming, vendors, and a downtown parade. Parade route includes Peachtree Street through Civic Center and North Avenue

Cost: Convention tickets required (pricing via Dragon Con site); parade is free.

TinyCON (Kids’ Convention)

Dates/Times: Aug 30–31

Location: Children’s Museum of Atlanta

Description: Kid-focused convention celebrating fantasy, comics, sci-fi, gaming, with hands-on activities and crafts

Cost: Ticketed—check Children’s Museum site.

Atlanta Hip Hop Day Festival

Dates/Times: Saturday–Sunday, Aug 30–31, 11 a.m.–8 p.m.

Location: Old Fourth Ward Skatepark / Historic Fourth Ward Park

Description: Free music and culture festival celebrating 16 years of hip hop with performances, vendors, and food trucks

Cost: Free

Lemon Drop Festival

Dates/Times: Saturday, Aug. 30

Location: Underground Atlanta, 50 Upper Alabama St., Atlanta, GA 30303

Description: High-energy Labor Day festival with live music, art installations, and lemon-inspired cocktails in a creative atmosphere

Cost: From $23.18

Taste of Soul Atlanta

Dates/Times: Aug. 30

Location: 385-545 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive NW

Description: Live music, food, cheesecakes, and multiple vendors.

Cost: Free

Pure Heat Community Festival

Dates/Times: Sunday, Aug. 31, Noon–9 p.m.

Location: Piedmont Park, Oak Hill at Charles Allen, Atlanta, GA 30309

Description: Free outdoor festival celebrating Black LGBTQ+ community.

Cost: Free. More info:

Outside Atlanta

Pioneer Days Festival

Dates/Times: Aug 29–31

Location: Sam Smith Park, Cartersville (Bartow County)

Description: Carnival-style midway with rides, games, food, plus arts and crafts vendors

Cost: $10 general admission; $30 unlimited-ride wristband available

Art in the Park (Marietta Square)

Dates/Times: Aug 30–Sep 1, 10 a.m.–5 p.m.

Location: Glover Park, Marietta Square, Marietta

Description: A three-day juried fine arts festival with artist booths, Chalk Spot, Children’s Art Alley, live music, food, and family fun; highly attended (39th year)

Cost: Free admission

Festival of the Painted Rock

Dates/Times: Monday, Sep 1, 10:30 a.m.–12 p.m.

Location: Chattahoochee Nature Center, Roswell

Description: Special festival featuring art, music, and nature in a vibrant outdoor celebration.

Cost: $65

LIVE MUSIC

In Atlanta

Ethel Cain at The Eastern

Dates/Times: Friday, Aug. 29, 8 p.m.

Location: The Eastern, Atlanta

Description: Alternative pop artist Ethel Cain takes the stage for a memorable indie‑pop evening.

Cost: From $83

Men I Trust

Dates/Times: Friday, Aug. 29, 8 p.m.

Location: Coca-Cola Roxy, 800 Battery Ave SE

Description: Montreal indie-pop outfit brings its dreamy set to The Battery.

Cost: From $45

Big Wild

Dates/Times: Saturday, Aug. 30, 8:15 p.m.

Location: The Eastern, 777 Memorial Dr SE

Description: Lush electronic/indie crossover show with full live production.

Cost:

EAZYBAKED

Dates/Times: Aug. 29 and 30, 9 p.m.

Location: Terminal West, 887 W Marietta St NW C

Description: Bass music duo kicks off a two-night run.

Cost: From $34

Jimmy Gnecco (of Ours)

Dates/Times: Friday, Aug. 29, 8 p.m.

Location: Smith’s Olde Bar, 1578 Piedmont Ave NE

Description: Intimate set from the alt-rock vocalist.

Cost: From $24

J-Live Monday/Friday 10th Anniversary Show

Dates/Times: Friday, Aug. 29, 9 p.m.

Location: The Drunken Unicorn, 736 Ponce De Leon Pl NE

Description: Underground hip-hop showcase featuring ATL mainstays.

Cost: From $25

D.O.D (UK)

Dates/Times: Friday, Aug. 29, 10 p.m.–3 a.m.

Location: District Atlanta, 269 Armour Drive NE

Description: House DJ/producer behind "So Much in Love" throws a late-night set.

Cost: From $15

Chris Brown at Truist Park

Dates/Times: Aug. 30-31

Location: Truist Park, 755 Battery Ave. SE, Atlanta

Description: R&B superstar Chris Brown brings his tour to Truist Park for a major summer performance at the home of the Atlanta Braves.

Cost: From $195

House in the Park

Dates/Times: Sunday, Aug. 31, noon–8 p.m.

Location: Grant Park, 840 Cherokee Ave. SE

Description: Annual house music festival founded in 2005 by DJs Ramon "Rawsoul" Guyton and Kai Alce, featuring performances from legendary DJs in a lively outdoor setting.

Cost: $20 in advance; $25 at the gate

The Australian Pink Floyd – Wish You Were Here 50th Anniversary

Dates/Times: Sunday, Aug. 31

Location: Synovus Bank Amphitheater at Chastain Park, Atlanta

Description: The world-renowned tribute band celebrates the 50th anniversary of Wish You Were Here with a live performance under the stars at Chastain Park.

Cost: From $42.50

Outside Atlanta

Ashland Craft

Dates/Times: 9 p.m. Aug. 29

Location: Eddie's Attic, 515 N. McDonough Street, Decatur

Description: Former "The Voice" competitor and country singer Ashland Craft is on tour to promote her latest album titled "Dive Bar Beauty Queen." She'll also be selling her hand-picked thrift finds at the show. Special guest Hunter Chastain.

Cost: From $20

Nightrain International – Guns N’ Roses Tribute

Dates/Times: Saturday, Aug. 30, doors 9:15 p.m., show 9:30 p.m. (21+)

Location: MadLife Stage & Studios, 8722 Main St., Woodstock

Description: Tribute band Nightrain International brings the energy of Guns N’ Roses to MadLife for a late-night show.

Cost: From $32

Summer Concert Series: 7 Bridges

Dates/Times: Friday, Aug. 29, 7:30 p.m.

Location: Thrasher Park, 93 Park Drive, Norcross

Description: Final summer concert of the season featuring 7 Bridges: The Ultimate Eagles Experience. Guests can bring picnics or takeout, and donations of canned or nonperishable food will be collected for the CAN-Do Food Drive.

Cost: Free admission; reserved tables for six or eight available for $90

ART

In Atlanta

Faith Ringgold Exhibit at High Museum of Art

Dates/Times: Ongoing through Oct. 12

Location: High Museum of Art, 1280 Peachtree Street NE

Description: Explore impactful works by Faith Ringgold, including her celebrated "Cassie’s Word Quilt," alongside the museum’s extensive art collections.

Cost: From $23.50 for non-members

"Jeanne Lanvin: Haute Couture Heritage" — SCAD FASH

Dates/Times: Through Sunday, Aug. 31 (closed Labor Day)

Location: 1600 Peachtree St NW

Description: Landmark exhibition on the French couture pioneer.

Cost: Free

R. Land — Atlanta Contemporary

Dates/Times: Through Sept. 7

Location: 535 Means St NW

Description: Solo show by the beloved ATL pop-folk artist.

Cost: Free

"Continuum: Photography in Atlanta, 1840–Now" — Carlos Museum

Dates/Times: Aug. 21–Dec. 7 (open Fri–Sun)

Location: 571 South Kilgo Cir NE, Atlanta, GA 30322

Description: Survey of Atlanta photography across centuries.

Cost: From $8

Outside Atlanta

"Metro Montage XXV" — Marietta Cobb Museum of Art

Dates/Times: Through Sunday, Aug. 31

Location: 30 Atlanta St SE, Marietta, GA 30060

Description: Annual juried show spotlighting regional artists.

Cost: From $8

THEATER

In Atlanta

Atlanta Black Theater Festival

Dates/Times: Friday, Aug. 29, 8 p.m.

Location: Spelman College's Jackson Performing Arts Center and Hilton Atlanta Airport Hotel

Description: Live, bold performances, innovative storytelling, inspiring workshops, staged readings, film screenings, art, an expo, and networking.

Cost: Tickets vary

A Very Special Hospital

Dates/Times: Aug. 29

Location: 7 Stages Theatre, 1103 Euclid Ave. NE, Atlanta

Description: Winner of the 2025 Essential Theatre Playwriting Award, Matt Hoffman’s A Very Special Hospital is a dark comedy about healthcare and family, directed by Peter Hardy. Cast includes Hannah Brumley, Louis Kyper, Jeff Hathcoat, Karine Dieuvil, Lauren Garcia, and Kristian Rodriguez.

Cost: Ticketed — discounts available for groups of 10+

"Muse of Fire" Playwriting Festival — Shakespeare Tavern

Dates/Times: Friday, Aug. 29, 8 p.m.

Location: 499 Peachtree St NE, Atlanta, GA 30308

Description: New works celebration from Tavern’s playwriting program.

Cost: From $15

The McElroy Family Live

Dates/Times: Saturday, Aug. 30

Location: Atlanta Symphony Hall, 1280 Peachtree Street NE

Description: Justin, Travis, and Griffin McElroy, along with their father Clint, bring their hit podcasts My Brother, My Brother and Me and The Adventure Zone to the stage. The McElroys are bestselling authors, podcasters, and entertainers known for projects like Sawbones, Wonderful! and more.

Cost: From $67.70

Outside Atlanta

"The Wiz" — Aurora Theatre @ Lawrenceville Arts Center

Dates/Times: Through Sept. 7

Location: 128 E Pike St, Lawrenceville

Description: The Tony-winning Oz reimagining with Atlanta talent.

Cost: From $43

COMEDY

In Atlanta

Dad’s Garage: "Felt Street"

Dates/Times: 8:30 p.m. Fridays

Location: 569 Ezzard St SE

Description: "Felt Street" is a twisted parody of a classic kids' television show guaranteed to ruin your childhood.

Cost: From $24

DL Hughley

Dates/Times: Aug. 28–31 (multiple showtimes)

Location: City Winery, 650 North Ave. NE

Description: One of the Original Kings of Comedy, DL Hughley is also known for his sitcom The Hughleys, which aired for four seasons on ABC and UPN. He performs a four-day run of stand-up shows at City Winery.

Cost: Ticketed — check City Winery for details

Outside Atlanta

Michael Blaustein

Dates/Times: Aug. 29–31 (five shows)

Location: Helium Comedy Club, 11500 Webb Bridge Way, Alpharetta

Description: Internationally touring comedian and co-host of the hit podcast Stiff Socks with Trevor Wallace, Michael Blaustein has also appeared on Amazon Prime’s Inside Jokes and MTV’s Punk’d. He headlines five shows at Helium Comedy Club.

Cost: From $42

SPORTS

In Atlanta

Aflac Kickoff Game

Dates/Times: Saturday, Aug 30 (kickoff ~12 p.m.); Sunday, Aug 31 (kickoff ~3 p.m.)

Location: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Downtown Atlanta

Description: Two major college football games kicking off the season, held over the long weekend. Syracuse vs. Tennessee on Aug. 30. Virginia Tech vs. South Carolina on Aug. 31.

Cost: Ticketed as per game; check Mercedes-Benz Stadium or Aflac website.

Big Peach Sizzler 10K & 5K

Dates/Times: Monday, Sept. 1; 5K at 7 a.m. (starts Brookhaven MARTA), 10K at 7:30 a.m. (starts Chamblee)

Location: Finishes at Buckhead Station, 1 Buckhead Loop NE

Description: Labor Day road race with post-race party (biscuits & beer).

Cost: Registration required.

Outside Atlanta

College Football Kickoff at Reformation Brewery

Dates/Times: Saturday, Aug. 30, noon–9 p.m.

Location: Reformation Brewery, 105 Elm St., Woodstock (with additional viewing at Canton location)

Description: Celebrate the return of college football with all-day game viewing on indoor screens and an extra-large LED screen outside in Woodstock. Featured matchups include Texas vs. Ohio State (noon), UGA vs. Marshall (3:30 p.m.), and Clemson vs. LSU (7:30 p.m.). Enjoy Reformation’s Bourbon Cherry Cola, signature craft beers, and 808 Boiled Peanuts available 1–8 p.m.

Cost: Free admission

Georgia Bulldogs vs. Marshall Thundering Herd

Dates/Times: Saturday, Aug. 30, noon–9 p.m.

Location: Sanford Stadium, Athens

Description: First game for UGA of the season is against Marshall at home.

Cost: From $45

Atlanta Dream vs. Dallas

Dates/Times: Friday, Aug. 29, 7:30 p.m.

Location: Gateway Center Arena, College Park

Description: Late-season WNBA action.

Cost: From $122

Gwinnett Stripers vs. Durham Bulls (MiLB)

Dates/Times: Monday, Sept. 1

Location: Coolray Field, 2500 Buford Drive, Lawrenceville

Description: Labor Day home game for the Braves’ Triple-A club.

Cost: From $12

OTHER

In Atlanta

Play the Animal Way

Dates/Times: Aug. 31, 10 a.m.–3 p.m.

Location: Zoo Atlanta, 800 Cherokee Ave. SE, Atlanta

Description: Zoo-wide celebration of animal enrichment where animals sniff scents, solve puzzles and explore toys; guests learn about the zoo’s enrichment program and enjoy themed activities.

Cost: Included with admission

Turtles Exhibit at Fernbank Museum

Dates/Times: Through Sept. 7

Location: Fernbank Museum of Natural History, 767 Clifton Road

Description: Exhibit featuring live turtles, exploring their natural history, survival challenges, anatomy and behaviors. Includes hands-on activities and live presentations.

Cost: Included with museum admission

Outside Atlanta

Pickens County Sheriff's JeepFest

Dates/Times: Aug. 29-31

Location: 8795 Highway 53 East, Jasper

Description: Annual 3-day event packed with Jeep obstacles, trails, mud, concerts, rides, food, merchandise and more. All proceeds benefit children of Pickens County.

Cost: Free for spectators

Splash Night

Dates/Times: Friday, Aug. 29, 6–9 p.m.

Location: The Splash Park, 5039 W. Broad St., Sugar Hill

Description: End-of-summer celebration with live performances by Bach to Rock, Soul Dynamics and All Stars Performing Academy. Kids can enjoy a pirate sword giveaway and interactive dance, followed by a screening of Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl after sunset at the Bowl.

Cost: Free admission

Movie Under the Stars

Dates/Times: Saturday, Aug. 30, 6–10 p.m.

Location: Brookhaven City Centre, 4001 Peachtree Rd. NE, Brookhaven

Description: Outdoor showing of the animated film The Wild Robot with hands-on crafts, family activities and food trucks.

Cost: Free admission

Activate Alpharetta Grand Opening

Dates/Times: Friday–Sunday, Aug. 29–31 (free gameplay, open to public)

Location: 3020 Windward Plaza, Alpharetta

Description: Activate, an interactive game room experience blending mental and physical challenges, celebrates its second Georgia location with a grand opening weekend featuring free 75-minute gameplay sessions for families, friends, and teams. The new 10,880-square-foot venue brings nearly 20 new jobs and a fresh dose of active entertainment to the community.

Cost: Free during opening weekend

Fall Downtown Classic Car Cruise

Dates/Times: Saturday, Aug. 30, 2–7 p.m.

Location: Logan Farm Park, 4405 Cherokee Street, Acworth

Description: Display of classic cars or showcase your own while supporting Horizon Field, an all-inclusive sports facility for individuals with disabilities.

Cost: Free for spectators; $5 entry fee for vehicles

LABOR DAY FESTIVITIES

In Atlanta

The Social Club: Labor Day Weekend

Date/Time: Friday, Aug 29, 9–10 p.m.

Location: The Loft, 1374 W Peachtree St NW

Description: A club night for adults (21+), with general admission pricing inclusive of fees

Cost: From $33

Labor Day Pop-Up: Chicken and Beer

Dates/Times: Aug. 30–Sept. 1; Friday 3–11 p.m., Saturday brunch 11 a.m.–3 p.m. & dinner 3–11 p.m., Sunday brunch 11 a.m.–3 p.m. & dinner 3–10 p.m.

Location: One Flew South on the Atlanta BeltLine

Description: Ludacris’ Chicken and Beer pop-up returns for the holiday weekend with signature dishes including the fried chicken honey butter biscuit.

Cost: Ticketed — check venue for details

Beer & Comedy Labor Day Show — SweetWater Brewing

Dates/Times: Monday, Sept. 1, 8 p.m.

Location: 195 Ottley Drive NE

Description: Stand-up showcase with brewery vibes to cap the weekend.

Cost:

WRFG 40th Annual Labor Day Blues BBQ

Dates/Times: Monday, Sept. 1, 2025, 1–8:30 p.m.

Location: Park Tavern, 500 10th St. NE, Atlanta, GA 30309

Description: Annual celebration featuring blues performances by Selwyn Birchwood, Jontavious Willis, Blue Velvet Atlanta, and John Németh, with proceeds supporting WRFG 89.3 FM community radio

Cost: $30 advance, $40 at door; free for children 12 and under

Outside Atlanta

Labor Day Weekend Hot Air Balloon Show & Glow

Dates/Times: Aug 29–31

Location: Callaway Gardens, Pine Mountain

Description: Hot air balloon festival with beach access, floating obstacle course, putt-putt, and nightly ballooning plus fireworks

Cost: From $30 general admission

Labor Day Weekend at Stone Mountain Park

Dates/Times: Aug 30–Sep 1; attractions open ~10:30 a.m.–9 p.m.; Laser Show at ~9:30 p.m., followed by extended fireworks

Location: Stone Mountain Park

Description: Celebrate working heroes with family attractions, Silver Starlets aerial acrobatic shows at 3, 5:30 & 8:30 p.m., plus Classic Laser Show and fireworks each night

Cost: Lasershow free with park access; daily or annual parking pass required; attraction tickets vary.

Community Day at CNC

Dates/Times: Monday, Sep 1, 10:30 a.m.–12 p.m.

Location: Chattahoochee Nature Center

Description: Community day highlighting new features. Bring a picnic and enjoy summer activities. Last day of Butterfly Encounter.

Cost: Free admission

Labor Day Dining Deals

Sugo Labor Day Prix Fixe – Enjoy a special three-course Labor Day prix fixe menu at Sugo on Aug. 29, Aug. 30, and Sept. 1. Diners can choose from dishes like spanakopita, eggplant parmesan, beef cheeks, and cannolis, all for $32 per person.

