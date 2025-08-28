Metro Atlanta Labor Day weekend forecast: Mild holiday weekend ahead

The Brief Labor Day weekend in metro Atlanta will feature mild temperatures and below-average highs. Saturday will be the wettest and coolest day, with scattered showers and highs in the upper 70s. Sunday and Monday bring drier conditions, with spotty rain chances and highs near 80.



As metro Atlanta heads into the long Labor Day weekend, the FOX 5 Atlanta Storm Team says the stretch will bring a mix of mild temperatures, scattered showers and one especially soggy day.

Thursday brought partly cloudy skies and highs in the low 80s — several degrees below the seasonal average of 88. Overnight lows will dip into the 60s across much of the area, with a few 50s possible in North Georgia.

What's next:

Friday will feel comfortable, with highs in the mid-80s and only a stray shower here or there. But Saturday is shaping up to be the wettest and coolest day of the holiday weekend. Scattered showers are expected through the day, keeping afternoon highs in the upper 70s — and many spots may not reach 80 degrees at all.

Conditions improve slightly on Sunday, when temperatures rebound into the low to mid-80s with occasional, spotty rain.

By Labor Day on Monday, the outlook turns mostly dry, with just a slim chance for an isolated shower and highs near 80.

🌤️ Friday: Mid-80s, mostly dry — just a stray shower possible.

🌧️ Saturday: Upper 70s, scattered showers 🌂 — the coolest & wettest day.

⛅ Sunday: Low–mid 80s, spotty showers, partly sunny breaks.

☀️ Labor Day Monday: Near 80, mostly dry with only a slim shower chance.

FOX 5 Atlanta meteorologists say the pattern will keep temperatures below average across the region into early next week. For those planning outdoor gatherings, the best advice is to keep umbrellas handy Saturday and enjoy the drier, cooler weather expected Sunday and Monday.