Labor Day in Atlanta: Events pack the city, boost economy

The Brief Atlanta is packed for Labor Day weekend, with Dragon Con, the Aflac Kickoff Games, Atlanta Pride events, and a Chris Brown concert all drawing major crowds downtown. Dragon Con alone is expected to generate $80 million, while the college football doubleheader at Mercedes-Benz Stadium could bring in another $500 million. Visitors from across the country are taking part, filling Atlanta hotels, restaurants, and streets during one of the city’s busiest weekends of the year.



The Labor Day weekend has officially begun, and thousands of visitors are flocking to downtown Atlanta for one of the city’s busiest stretches of the year.

What we know:

Atlanta police say large crowds have already gathered near popular attractions, including the Georgia Aquarium and the Hilton Garden Inn on Baker Street, to take advantage of the warm, sunny weather and a full slate of events.

The annual fan convention Dragon Con is once again drawing tens of thousands of cosplayers and enthusiasts dressed as their favorite characters from comics, movies, video games, and even internet memes. Visitors traveled from across the country, including New York, Chicago, Washington, D.C., and Texas.

Sports fans are also filling the city for the Aflac Kickoff Games at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Syracuse takes on Tennessee on Saturday, followed by Virginia Tech versus South Carolina on Sunday. Tailgating, food, and football traditions have energized fans who say they’ve been waiting all summer for college football’s return.

Meanwhile, Atlanta’s Black Gay Pride celebrations and a Chris Brown concert weekend are also underway, ensuring nearly every corner of downtown is buzzing with activity.

Why you should care:

The economic impact is expected to be massive. Organizers estimate Dragon Con alone generates about $80 million for the local economy, while the football doubleheader brings in another $500 million.

With clear skies and comfortable temperatures forecast, visitors and locals alike are expected to keep spending, celebrating, and soaking up one of Atlanta’s most profitable holiday weekends.