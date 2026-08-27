27-year-old arrested in Lithonia barbershop shooting

article

The Brief The DeKalb County Sheriff's Office arrested Lamar Dionte Jones in Lithonia on Wednesday in connection with a July barbershop shooting. Authorities charged the 27-year-old with aggravated assault after finding three firearms inside his vehicle during the traffic stop. The victim suffered serious injuries in the attack on Wellborn Road but was expected to survive.



A 27-year-old man faces aggravated assault charges after authorities arrested him in Lithonia on Wednesday for a July barbershop shooting that left a man seriously injured, according to the DeKalb County Sheriff's Office.

What we know:

Deputies with the DeKalb County Sheriff's Office Fugitive Unit and U.S. Marshals arrested Lamar Dionte Jones without incident on Wednesday.

Investigators caught the Lithonia resident at the intersection of Covington Highway and Panola Road and found three firearms inside his vehicle.

Arrest warrants charge Jones with aggravated assault in connection with the July 13 shooting of a man at a barbershop in the 1500 block of Wellborn Road.

Emergency crews originally responded to the strip mall around 11:57 a.m. and found the victim inside the shop with a gunshot wound.

ORIGINAL STORY: 1 seriously injured in shooting at Lithonia barbershop

He was taken to a hospital with serious injuries and expected to survive.

Jones was taken to the DeKalb County Jail, where he is held without bond.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released a motive for the shooting.

It remains unclear if Jones and the victim knew each other prior to the gunfire inside the business.