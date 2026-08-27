Buc-ee’s tattoo rules, lawsuits put chain back in spotlight

The Brief Buc-ee’s longstanding ban on visible employee tattoos is getting renewed national attention. The chain is also facing criticism over trademark fights with small businesses in Ohio and Georgia. Some customers have called for a Buc-ee’s boycott, although most of the documented backlash centers on the Ohio trademark dispute.



Buc-ee’s is known for its clean bathrooms, Beaver Nuggets and massive travel centers. But lately, the popular road-trip stop has been making headlines for a string of controversies.

The latest involves the company's ban on visible tattoos, a policy that isn't actually new but has found its way back into the national spotlight.

Tattoo policy sparks fresh debate

Buc-ee’s requires workers to cover tattoos while on the job. The company also prohibits body piercings, tongue posts, what it calls "unnatural colored hair," open-toe shoes and torn or faded clothing.

RELATED: Buc-ee’s forbids staff from sporting ‘visible tattoos’ in a nationwide ban

The rules have sparked debate online, particularly as tattoos have become increasingly common. Current and former employees have previously said they had to wear long sleeves or use bandages to cover their tattoos.

So far, there does not appear to be a significant organized customer boycott specifically over the tattoo policy.

Trademark lawsuits bring more backlash

The stronger backlash is tied to Buc-ee’s efforts to protect its famous beaver branding.

The company sued Beaver’s Mini Mart in Beavercreek, Ohio, claiming its beaver logo infringes on Buc-ee’s trademark. The lawsuit prompted protests, fundraising efforts for the small business and calls on social media to boycott Buc-ee’s. Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has also criticized the lawsuit, calling it "absurd."

Buc-ee’s is involved in a similar fight in Georgia. The company sued North Georgia-based Teddy’s Market, arguing its bear mascot and branding are too similar to Buc-ee’s. Teddy’s has responded with counterclaims challenging some of Buc-ee’s trademark registrations. Those claims have not been proven in court.

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CEO's comments also draw attention

Buc-ee’s co-founder and CEO Arch "Beaver" Aplin III recently generated another round of headlines when discussing where the company wants to expand.

RELATED: Buc-ee’s CEO signals expansion shift away from blue states that ‘don’t appreciate’ chain

Aplin said Buc-ee’s looks for "conservative, business-friendly" states with strong workforces when considering new locations. The remarks drew criticism from some Democratic leaders and praise from Republicans who said they highlighted the impact of state economic policies.

Despite the controversies, there is little evidence that Buc-ee’s popularity or rapid expansion has taken a significant hit.

The company recently opened its first Arizona location in Goodyear, a roughly 74,000-square-foot travel center with 120 fueling stations.

RELATED: Buc-ee's opens first Arkansas location as chain expands across US

For now, Buc-ee’s finds itself in an unusual position: expanding across the country while also facing growing scrutiny over everything from tattoos to trademarks.