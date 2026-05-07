Buc-ee’s says Georgia rival Teddy's copied its famous beaver

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The Brief Buc-ee’s filed a federal lawsuit accusing Teddy’s Market of copying its famous mascot and branding. The lawsuit claims Teddy’s used a similar cartoon animal logo, color scheme and roadside statue near Georgia Buc-ee’s locations. Teddy’s owner disputes the allegations as Buc-ee’s seeks damages and a rebrand in court.



The battle for roadside mascot supremacy is heading to federal court in Georgia.

Beaver vs. Bear

What we know:

Buc-ee's has filed a federal trademark lawsuit against Georgia-based Teddy’s Market, accusing the convenience store chain of borrowing a little too heavily from Buc-ee’s playbook — right down to the smiling cartoon animal greeting customers outside.

The lawsuit, filed May 1 in federal court in Atlanta, claims Teddy’s copied Buc-ee’s branding with a mascot featuring a smiling animal in a hat, similar colors and a matching cartoon style.

Buc-ee’s argues the similarities could confuse customers, especially drivers spotting the stores from the highway before realizing the mascot is a bear and not a beaver.

Teddy's stores near Buc-ee's locations

What they're saying:

According to the complaint, Teddy’s opened stores in Canton and Ball Ground near Buc-ee’s Calhoun location and is planning a third store in Decatur along the same Georgia highway corridor. Buc-ee’s alleges the branding similarities were intentional and pointed out that both company names are two-syllable possessives ending in an "eez" sound.

Buc-ee’s is asking the court to order Teddy’s to stop using its current branding, destroy related materials and turn over profits connected to the disputed image. The company is also seeking triple damages and wants federal trademark officials to reject Teddy’s pending trademark applications.

Previous lawsuits

Dig deeper:

This isn't the first time the famous beaver has gone after a possible rival, according to USA Today.

In February, Buc-ee's sued the owners of Mickey Mart, an Ohio convenience store and gas station chain. Mickey Mart's mascot is a cartoon moose. That lawsuit has not been settled at this time.

Buc-ee's also sued a Missouri-based coffee/food shop named Barc-ee's for having a similar name and logo. Barc-ee's closed its doors in April 2025.

In 2013, Buc-ee's sued or threatened legal action against the Texas-based convenience store Chicks; a south Texas travel center named Choke Canyon (2018); a Mexican convenience story named Buk-II's Super Marcado (2023); and the Missouri-based Duckees (2024).

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