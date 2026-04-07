Buc-ee’s expands in Georgia with new Forsyth location

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The Brief Buc-ee’s broke ground Tuesday on a new travel center in Forsyth, marking its fourth Georgia location. The 74,000-square-foot site will include 100 fuel pumps and a variety of food and retail options. The Monroe County location is expected to open in March 2027.



A new Buc-ee’s is on its way to Central Georgia, with company leaders breaking ground Tuesday on a massive travel center in Monroe County, according to the company.

What we know:

The Texas-based chain held a ceremony at its future site along Rumble Road in Forsyth, about 20 miles northwest of Macon. The project marks Buc-ee’s fourth Georgia location and its second in the central part of the state.

According to the company, the new travel center will span about 74,000 square feet and feature 100 fueling stations. It will also include a wide range of food and retail offerings, from Texas barbecue to homemade fudge.

Photo by Joyce Lupiani/FOX 5 Atlanta

Work on the site has already been underway for months, with land clearing completed and a large wall visible from Interstate 75. The location is expected to open in March 2027.

Buc-ee’s currently operates three stores in Georgia — in Brunswick, Adairsville and Fort Valley — with the Fort Valley location about 30 minutes from the new site.