New Buc-ee's opens near Brunswick, largest location in Georgia

The Brief Georgia’s largest Buc-ee’s opened Tuesday in Brunswick, featuring 120 gas pumps and a 74,000-square-foot travel center. Located off I-95 near Exit 42, the new store is expected to generate over $30 million in annual sales and create more than 200 jobs. Buc-ee’s fans lined up early for the grand opening, eager for favorites like brisket sandwiches, fudge, and beaver nuggets.



The massive new Buc-ee’s travel center opened Tuesday morning near Brunswick, welcoming a crowd of eager locals and travelers just ahead of the July 4th holiday rush.

What we know:

Located off Interstate 95 at Exit 42 and State Highway 99, the 74,000-square-foot mega stop is now the largest Buc-ee’s in Georgia and the first along the state’s coast. The opening marks the third Buc-ee’s location in Georgia, and the first between Daytona Beach, Florida, and Florence, South Carolina.

With 120 gas pumps and all the Texas-style fan favorites—brisket sandwiches, homemade fudge, beaver nuggets, and 20 varieties of jerky—the store is expected to become a major roadside destination. Annual sales are projected to exceed $30 million, not including fuel, and more than 200 full-time jobs have been created.

Buc-ee’s, founded in Texas more than 40 years ago, has built a cult following for its oversized travel centers, wide food selection, and clean restrooms. There are now 54 locations.