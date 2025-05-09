Third Georgia Buc-ee's location announces opening date | What we know

Image 1 of 5 ▼ File photo. Photo by Joyce Lupiani/FOX 5 Atlanta

The third Buc-ee’s in Georgia is set to open July 1, according to First Coast News, and fans of the beaver are already buzzing.

What we know:

This newest location will be off Interstate 95 at Exit 42 (Highway 99) in Glynn County—about 6 miles from Darien and 8 miles from Pinehurst. So if you're road-tripping along the coast, consider your snack and bathroom stop officially covered.

Hiring has been in full swing, with the company bringing on cashiers, deli workers, maintenance staff, and more. And this isn’t your typical roadside gig—Buc-ee’s is known for paying well above minimum wage. Full-time employees receive full benefits, three weeks of paid vacation, and a 6% matching 401(k). Not bad for a job that smells like fresh fudge and smoked brisket.

The new 74,000-square-foot facility is expected to employ around 200 people and will boast more than 120 fueling stations. And yes—there’s a good chance you’ll catch Buc-ee himself (in full beaver regalia) making weekend appearances.

The backstory:

Buc-ee’s began in 1982 as a humble convenience store in Lake Jackson, Texas, founded by Arch "Beaver" Aplin III. But what started small didn’t stay that way for long. Fueled by a dedication to sparkling clean restrooms, friendly service, and a jaw-dropping selection of road trip goodies, Buc-ee’s quickly grew into a roadside legend. The chain eventually expanded from Texas to states across the South, including Georgia, Alabama, and Florida—much to the delight of hungry and bathroom-needy travelers everywhere.

What It's Like:

Entering a Buc-ee’s is like walking into a theme park for snack lovers and gas guzzlers alike. It’s part gas station, part convenience store, part barbecue palace, and part souvenir wonderland. The rows of gas pumps might catch your eye first, but it’s what’s inside that counts—where brisket sandwiches are sliced fresh before your eyes, walls of jerky stretch endlessly, and the smell of warm fudge hits you like a hug from your Southern grandma.

Need a quirky gift? A giant plush beaver? A colorful travel cup? Done. Forgot sunscreen, beef rub, or an entire wardrobe change? They’ve got you. And, of course, the crown jewel: the cleanest bathrooms on the interstate, complete with spacious countertops and motion-sensor everything.

Why you should care:

Buc-ee’s isn’t just a gas station—it’s a destination. And come July 1, Glynn County is about to be the latest stop on this over-the-top, beaver-fueled journey through the American South. So get your gas tank ready and your stretchy pants packed. Buc-ee’s is coming, and it’s bringing the brisket.

